8 TV Shows Like Emily in Paris You Should Watch While You Wait for Season 3

Bonjour, fans of escapist drama! If you enjoy coveting fictional characters' croissants, questioning their ridiculous outfits, and judging their qualifications for their dream jobs, we know your bags are already packed for Season 3 of Emily in Paris. Sex and the City creator Darren Star's frothy Netflix series, which stars Lily Collins as the titular Chicagoan in Paris, has attracted fans (or at least people who can't look away) thanks to its bizarre yet comforting brand of wish fulfillment. Emily in Paris has been renewed for its third and fourth seasons, but we might still have a long layover before we can catch that flight back to the City of Light. Why not pass the time with similarly sparkly shows?

We've curated a list of other TV shows that are focused on young women discovering new sides of themselves, romance, and zippy workplace antics. If you like Emily in Paris, these are the shows you should watch next.

If what you want is a show set in France that's actually about French people rather than the most annoying American girl you could ever imagine, try Call My Agent. Much like Emily, it's about people who work — specifically, four agents at a Parisian talent agency juggling the careers of their temperamental clients all while trying to keep their own personal lives separate from the business. Things are shaken up after the sudden death of their company's founder, leaving the agents responsible for keeping the firm afloat. It's a fun, zippy comedy that's becomes even more enjoyable every time a real celebrity (Sigourney Weaver and Isabelle Huppert are among those who have appeared) shows up to play an exaggerated version of themselves. -Allison Picurro

These shows are so much alike that if you told us this was the beginning of a shared universe, we would believe you. Like Emily in Paris, Younger was created by Darren Star and is a rom-com masquerading as a workplace comedy. It stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old woman who took time off work to raise her daughter and has to lie about her age in order to get her foot back in the door of the publishing world. There are also swoony love interests (Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann), a powerful woman at work whom Liza tries to befriend (Miriam Shor), much like Emily does with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy Beaulieu), and an outspoken and supremely confident best friend (Debi Mazar). And while Emily is a rising star in the marketing world, Hilary Duff's Kelsey is similarly young and talented as a rising editor in the book world. Fans of Emily in Paris will likely also notice a similar fashion sense linking the two.

Emily is a successful millennial moving up in the world, and we like to think she'd be friends with the women of Freeform's similar dramedy The Bold Type. The show stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy as three twentysomething women working at the fictional fashion magazine Scarlet. Inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, the series explores the challenges young women today face as they attempt to carve out their careers, but it also doesn't shy away from tackling difficult or timely topics. Oh yeah, and there is plenty of romance and relationship drama to go around.

The CW series The Carrie Diaries was a prequel to Sex and the City, which was also created by Emily in Paris' Darren Star. But the '80s-set show, which lasted just two seasons, was more innocent than the original series, so if you're looking for something more charming and closer to a coming-of-age tale, look no further than this series that followed a teenaged Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb) as she began an internship in the city, fell in love for the first time, and dealt with heartbreak and family drama. Honestly, it's a shame the show never got the kind of ratings it deserved and wasn't able to exist beyond Carrie's high school years, but the Season 2 finale works well as a series finale, so viewers won't feel as if the story was left incomplete.

Much like Emily in Paris, Sweetbitter is a fish-out-of-water story about a young woman navigating her new life and new job in a new place. Unlike Emily in Paris, Tess (Ella Purnell) ends up in New York City and lands a job as a waitress at a high-end restaurant as opposed to a fancy marketing firm. It's like a much darker Emily, and Sweetbitter shows how Tess find herself as she finds a group of friends in her coworkers, explores the culture of the city, and has new romantic relationships.

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy inside a workplace comedy, so if that's what you're looking for, check out the Fox-turned-Hulu series The Mindy Project. The show was created by Mindy Kaling, who stars as Dr. Mindy Lahiri, a rom-com obsessed OBGYN who is surrounded by a number of oddball characters and co-workers as she attempts to find love and happiness in New York while achieving professional success. At the heart of the show is Mindy's relationship with Danny Castellano (Chris Messina), who follows the ol' frenemies-to-lovers trope, and we don't dare say much more than that.

Emily discovers who she is and what she wants out of life when she leaves the only world she's ever known and moves to Paris, and Felicity Porter (Keri Russell) goes on a similar journey of self-discovery when she leaves California for New York City in this college-set coming-of-age drama created by Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams. Felicity covers its heroine's four years of college and the emotional ups and downs that accompany growing up, falling in (and out of) love, finding one's true passion, and everything else that comes with becoming an adult.

Everyone loves a good love triangle, and The CW's Jane the Virgin, a telenovela about a young woman who is accidentally artificially inseminated, features one of the best love triangles we've seen in years. Over the course of the show's five seasons, Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is torn between two men, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Michael (Brett Dier), and her relationships with both men will be like catnip to rom-com fans. But the show is also more than that. Like Emily, Jane is at a crossroads in her life, and while viewers usually come for the romance, they stay for the story about a young woman and how she grows as she overcomes obstacles on the way to achieving her dreams.