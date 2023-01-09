Join or Sign In
Hopefully it comes Sooner rather than later, get it?
Hey, you got gabagool in my BBQ! Tulsa King, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's mafia/Western mash-up dramedy, recently wrapped up its first season on Paramount+. The hit series was renewed for Season 2 shortly after Season 1 premiered as the show quickly became Paramount+'s second-biggest show, behind only 1923. Everything Taylor Sheridan touches turns to gold!
Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone (who also executive-produces) as Dwight "the General" Manfredi, a New York City mafia capo who gets released from federal prison after serving a 25-year sentence and is quickly shipped off to explore new illegal business opportunities in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Over the course of Season 1, the charming crook rapidly ascended to a position of power in Tulsa's disorganized criminal underworld, only to have it all put in jeopardy in the final moments of the season finale when he was arrested once again.
Since Tulsa King Season 1 just ended, details on Season 2 are scant, but there are a few hints online about what's to come. Here's everything we know so far about Tulsa King Season 2.
Season 1 came to an end with no news about when to expect Season 2. Not even the cast knows when the show will return. "Literally there's a full void of information," Stacy Beale portrayer Andrea Savage told TVLine. "I wish I could give you some tidbit. Or I wish I could say I was holding something back in some mysterious way, but I'm not." Oh well. Stay tuned for updates. Sylvester Stallone did recently tell Indiewire that Tulsa King may end up being his "swan song" as an actor as he focuses on writing and producing, but we'll believe that when we see it.
Dwight Manfredi is fresh out of federal prison after serving 25 years for a murder that wasn't even really his fault, and neither his mafia family nor his real family want him around. So his boss in the Invernizzi crime family sends him to Tulsa for a fresh start. Even though he's a fish out of water, he takes to the honky-tonkin' city swimmingly, introducing old-school New York City mobster swagger to the locals. He sets up a crew, which includes his driver, Tyson (Jay Will); Manny (Max Casella), a former Invernizzi soldier who fled to Tulsa years ago and gets back into the life when Dwight comes to town; Bodhi (Martin Starr), the owner of a weed dispensary Dwight "partners" with on a money laundering venture; and Mitch (Garrett Hedlund), the well-connected ex-con owner of the Bred-2-Buck bar. Dwight strikes up a romantic relationship with Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage), an ATF agent who's conflicted over her feelings for the unrepentant felon and runs afoul of the local kingpin, biker gang leader Waltrip (Ritchie Coster), leading to violent conflict between the two crews.
In the finale, Dwight and his crew defeated Waltrip after a shootout in the Bred-2-Buck set to Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" and severed ties with the Invernizzi family, telling underboss Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) "I want you to pack your s***, get on a plane and stay the f*** out of my town." Flash-forward to three months later, and everything seemed fine. Dwight's business was booming, his relationship with his formerly estranged daughter Tina (Tatiana Zappardino) was vastly improved, and the Bred-2-Buck reopened after renovations to clean up all the blood and bullet holes. But the good times weren't meant to last.
Stacy's ATF superiors found out about her relationship with Dwight — and the million-dollar bank account he gifted her — and threatened to fire her unless she turned her paramour in. So in the episode's final moments, Stacy did her job, setting Dwight up to be arrested by the feds. Again.
We don't know what's going to happen in Season 2, but presumably it will pick up in the aftermath of Dwight's arrest. He now has some legal trouble he didn't have in Season 1, which opens up some new storytelling possibilities. And we don't expect that Chickie will allow Dwight to disrespect him and walk away from the family so easily, so we anticipate that that simmering conflict will boil over in a big way next season.
No premiere date has been announced or even hinted at yet, but we'll update when there's news. Season 1's finale dropped on Jan. 8. The first season was announced in December 2021, filmed last summer, and premiered in November 2022. Based on Season 1's timeline and the fact that Taylor Sheridan productions tend to move quickly and mostly stick to annual release schedules, we anticipate that Season 2 will arrive sometime around November 2023. Maybe later, probably not sooner (but still Sooner).
No trailer yet, but you can find it here when it's ready.
No major characters died in the Season 1 finale, so presumably everyone will be back for Season 2. And surely new characters will be added, perhaps played by more actors from showrunner Terence Winter's bullpen of The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire veterans.
Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.