Long live Tulsa King. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's mafia/Western mash-up dramedy didn't take long to become Paramount+'s second-biggest show, behind only 1923, so it's no surprise that it's been renewed for Season 2. Taylor Sheridan can make a hit show in less than 24 hours!

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone (who also executive-produces) as Dwight "the General" Manfredi, a New York City mafia capo who gets released from federal prison after serving a 25-year sentence and is quickly shipped off to explore new illegal business opportunities in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Over the course of Season 1, the charming crook rapidly ascended to a position of power in Tulsa's disorganized criminal underworld, only to have his new empire put in jeopardy in the final moments of the season finale when he was arrested once again.

It hasn't been long since Tulsa King Season 1 ended, so details on Season 2 are scant, but there are a few hints online about what's to come. Here's everything we know so far about Tulsa King Season 2.

Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Tulsa King Season 2 production

Martin Starr, who plays Bodhi, told Collider in February that a start date hasn't been set for production on Tulsa King Season 2. "I think they're working out so many details," Starr said. The actor added that even the filming location for Season 2 could change.

The delay is likely related to the fact that Terence Winter is stepping down as Tulsa King's showrunner ahead of Season 2. Winter, whose experience as the creator of Boardwalk Empire and a writer on The Sopranos contributed to Tulsa King's mafia show credentials, is reportedly stepping away due to "creative differences," per Deadline. He will remain an executive producer on the series.

Tulsa King Season 2 renewal

Tulsa King has been officially renewed for Season 2. The news came after only three episodes of the series had aired.

And there could be more shows in the Tulsa King universe to come. Taylor Sheridan is in the universe-building business — Yellowstone has already spawned two spin-offs, with more in the works — so it's highly possible that Tulsa King could get a spin-off of its own someday. "The huge success we've had with Tulsa King and Sylvester Stallone opens up possibilities with Taylor Sheridan, who consistently, his mind works in terms of universes and backstories, so I think there's always a possibility that there's more to that universe and more to that story," Paramount Global streaming chief Tanya Giles told Indiewire, adding, "More to come there." Sounds promising!

Tulsa King Season 1 recap

Dwight Manfredi is fresh out of federal prison after serving 25 years for a murder that wasn't even really his fault, and neither his mafia family nor his real family want him around. So his boss in the Invernizzi crime family sends him to Tulsa for a fresh start. Even though he's a fish out of water, he takes to the honky-tonkin' city swimmingly, introducing old-school New Yawk City mobster swagger to the locals. He sets up a crew, which includes his driver, Tyson (Jay Will); Manny (Max Casella), a former Invernizzi soldier who fled to Tulsa years ago and gets back into the life when Dwight comes to town; Bodhi (Martin Starr), the owner of a weed dispensary Dwight "partners" with on a money laundering venture; and Mitch (Garrett Hedlund), the well-connected ex-con owner of the Bred-2-Buck bar. Dwight strikes up a romantic relationship with Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage), an ATF agent who's conflicted over her feelings for the unrepentant felon and runs afoul of the local kingpin, biker gang leader Waltrip (Ritchie Coster), leading to violent conflict between the two crews.

In the finale, Dwight and his crew defeated Waltrip after a shootout in the Bred-2-Buck set to Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" and severed ties with the Invernizzi family, telling underboss Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) "I want you to pack your s***, get on a plane and stay the f*** out of my town." Flash-forward to three months later, and everything seemed fine. Dwight's business was booming, his relationship with his formerly estranged daughter Tina (Tatiana Zappardino) was vastly improved, and the Bred-2-Buck reopened after renovations to clean up all the blood and bullet holes. But the good times weren't meant to last.

Stacy's ATF superiors found out about her relationship with Dwight — and the million-dollar bank account he gifted her — and threatened to fire her unless she turned her paramour in. So in the episode's final moments, Stacy did her job, setting Dwight up to be arrested by the feds. Again.

Tulsa King Season 2 storyline

Presumably, Season 2 will pick up in the aftermath of Dwight's arrest. He now has some legal trouble he didn't have in Season 1, which opens up some new storytelling possibilities. And we don't expect that Chickie will allow Dwight to disrespect him and walk away from the family so easily, so we anticipate that that simmering conflict will boil over in a big way next season.

Tulsa King Season 2 cast

No major characters died in the Season 1 finale, so presumably everyone will be back for Season 2.

Garrett Hedlund and Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Main cast members

More shows like Tulsa King

If you loved Tulsa King's mix of crime drama and fish-out-of-water comedy and want to watch more shows like it, you're actually in luck; there's more than one show in that highly specific subgenre. Those and more are on our list of the best shows like Tulsa King to watch while you wait for Season 2.

And keep an eye out for the new series The Family Stallone, a reality show that follows Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and his three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The eight-episode series will premiere on Paramount+ this spring.

Where to watch Tulsa King

Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.