Top Streaming Deals This Weekend — Save on Sling TV, Fire TV, Kindle Paperwhite, Roku, & More

The holiday weekend is here (thank goodness)! And it's a good time to celebrate, especially with so many incredible deals on streaming and home entertainment gear out there.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming services, headphones, cloud gaming controllers, and more. In fact, we found an amazing deal on the Kindle Paperwhite. It's on sale for half off its list price, which is also its all-time lowest price ever.

Want more? Check out our picks for the best 101 early Prime Day deals. But in the meantime, scroll down and shop, below:

Sling TV

Regular price: Up to $50/mo.

Up to $50/mo. Sale price: Starting at $17.50/mo.

Right now, you can get Sling TV for half off of the first month of service. The Sling Orange or Sling Blue plans are on sale for $17.50/mo. each for the first month -- both normally go for $35/mo. Meanwhile, if you want the Sling Orange & Blue plan -- which is usually priced at $50/mo. -- you can get it for $25/mo. for the first month. Afterwards, the subscription jumps back up to their usual prices.

Sling TV features up to 47 cable networks -- such as AMC, BET, Comedy Central, IFC, TLC, Syfy, Lifetime, MSNBC, and much more -- that you can stream just about anywhere with just about any device. For a complete channel list, click here.

Amazon Luna Controller

Regular price: $70

$70 Sale price: $40 for Prime members only (all-time lowest price ever)

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you're in luck. The Amazon Luna Controller is on sale for $40, or $30 off its list price for Prime members only -- that's about a 45 percent savings and its all-time lowest price ever. The gaming controller holds the key to Amazon's newest cloud gaming platform Luna, which features hit games like Sonic Mania, Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and more that you can play online through a Fire TV Stick or web browser via Bluetooth.

Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day free trial to take advantage of this deal, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

JBL Live 300

Regular price: $150

$150 Sale price: $55

On sale for $55 (was $150) at Amazon, the JBL Live 300 wireless earbuds feature crisp and clear audio with deep bass, a long battery life of up to 20 hours with their including charging case, and Ambient Aware & TalkThru settings that allow you to amplify sounds around you and let you talk and listen to people without removing the buds. Not bad for a whopping 63 percent off their list price.

Kindle Paperwhite

Regular price: $150

$150 Sale price: $75 (all-time lowest price ever)

Bookworms rejoice! The Kindle Paperwhite (international version) is on sale for $75, or half off, at Amazon -- that's the cheapest we've ever seen. The e-reader is slim, compact, and lightweight, so its ideal for bringing with you just about anywhere, especially with a battery life of up to six weeks (that's weeks, not hours or days). It can hold thousands of ebooks, magazines, and Audible audiobooks with 8GB of on-board storage. Just think of it as your personal library that can fit comfortably in your backpack or purse.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV



Regular price: $170

$170 Sale price: $90

Right now, the Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV is on sale for $90, or $80 off, at Amazon -- that's nearly half off its list price. This TV might be small, but it's mighty -- thanks to Fire TV built-in. This means it features instant access to popular streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and much more. It even has the Alexa voice assistant included for hands-free navigation and fast voice search.

Roku Streambar



Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $99

This weekend, you can get your hands on the Roku Streambar for $99, or $31 off, at Amazon -- that's a nearly 25 percent savings. This is a soundbar and streaming device hybrid that marries the best Roku has to offer with instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and more with clear and robust sound -- thanks to Dolby Audio support. It's the best of both worlds; an impressive soundbar that's also a video streaming device. It even has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can easily sync your smartphone to it for room-filling music and podcasts.

Want more? Check out other Roku devices on sale, below:

Philips PH805 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones



Regular price : $169

: $169 Sale price: $100

Amazon has the Philips PH805 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones on sale for $100, or $69, off their list price -- that's a 41 percent savings. These headphones feature clean and crisp audio with booming bass and active noise-canceling settings built-in, as well as up to 30 hours of battery life per charge. Simply put: They can block out background noise, so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts -- even if you're in a loud space. They're ideal for working from home, especially if you live in a busy house or apartment.