Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Fire TV, Sony Earbuds, Roku, TCL 4K TVs, & More

The start of your work week just got a whole lot better, thanks to all of these home entertainment deals -- courtesy of TV Guide. You're welcome!

We rounded-up the best deals on streaming services, streaming devices, wireless earbuds, 4K TVs, and much more. We even found a deep discount on the Roku Streambar at Amazon. It's on sale for nearly 25 percent off its list price. In fact, the retail giant has a number of Roku devices on sale this week, including the Roku Express, Roku Ultra, and more.

Scroll down and shop the best streaming deals, below:

ALLBLK

Regular price: $6/mo.

$6/mo. Sale price: $3/mo. for 30 days

Looking for something new to watch? You can score ALLBLK for $3/mo. for 30 days via Amazon Prime Video -- that's half off one month of the subscription price. ALLBLK is a streaming service (part of AMC Networks) that's aimed for a Black audience with awards-worthy originals, such as Millennials, Notorious Queens, For The Love of Jason, and more. It also features hit movies, including The Girl in the Yellow Jumper, Karen, A Family Man, Equal Standard, and much more.

Please note: This ALLBLK deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this deal and other perks, including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping); discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals like Amazon's Deal of the Day and Prime Day shopping event; and much more.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $40

Want video streaming on the cheap? The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $40, or $10 off, at Amazon -- that's a 20 percent savings. This model features 4K Ultra HD streaming and Fire TV OS with quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, and more. It also includes a handy remote with Alexa voice assistant built-in for hands-free navigation and easy voice search.

And since it's so small and compact, this Fire TV Stick 4K is great to bring with you to hotel rooms, if you want to catch up on episodes of Stranger Things on Netflix or Under The Banner of Heaven on Hulu when you're on vacation.

TuneIn Audio Streaming

Regular price: $120/yr.

$120/yr. Sale price: $40/yr. (about $3/mo.)

Right now, a one-year TuneIn Audio subscription is on sale for $40/yr., down from $120/yr. -- that's a 66 percent savings and breaks down to about $3/mo.

TuneIn Audio is an audio streaming service that delivers live news from CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Radio, local stations, and more; podcasts from RadioLab, Stuff You Should Know, TED Radio Hour, and more; live sports broadcasts from ESPN Radio, talkSPORT, and more; music from local radio and iHeartRadio stations; and internet radio from more than 200 countries all-in-one app.

Please note: This TuneIn Audio deal expires on June 11.

Sony WF-C500 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds



Regular price : $100

: $100 Sale price: $68

On sale for $68 (was $100) at Amazon, the Sony WF-C500 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds are the company's entry-level noise-canceling wireless earbuds that can block out just about all background and ambient noise. These buds feature a snug, yet comfortable fit, clean and rich audio, and a long battery life up to 10 hours per charge. In fact, you can get up to 20 hours of juice, thanks to their included charging case. They're even splash- and sweat-proof, so they won't skip a beat during your daily run and workout.

Roku Streambar



Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $99

This week, you can get your hands on the Roku Streambar for $99, or $31 off, at Amazon -- that's a nearly 25 percent savings. This is a soundbar and streaming device hybrid that marries the best Roku has to offer with instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and more with clear and robust sound -- thanks to Dolby Audio support. It's the best of both worlds; an impressive soundbar that's also a video streaming device. It even has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can easily sync your smartphone to it for room-filling music and podcasts.

Want more? Check out other Roku devices on sale, below:

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Regular price: $510

$510 Sale price: $350

Amazon has the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV on sale for $350, or $160 off -- that's 31 percent off its list price. This TV features a big 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, Google TV for access to Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more, Google Chromecast for casting video, music, and photos from your smartphone to the TV itself, and Google Assistant for quick voice search. And thanks to its low price, this model is ideal as someone's first 4K TV, or as a secondary TV for a home office or basement "man-cave."