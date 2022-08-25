Top Gun: Maverick Is Now Available To Stream at Home, Thanks To Amazon Prime Video

The biggest movie of the year is finally available to stream at home, thanks to Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services.

Released in May earlier this year, Top Gun: Maverick has soared at the box office taking in a whopping $1.35 billion (so far). With so many people watching the action sequel in theaters for its thrilling speeds and breathtaking stunts, it's easy to see why it gained a 78 Metascore with film critics and a 8.8 user score with general audiences. Simply put, movie watchers love Top Gun: Maverick.

Now is your chance to watch it (or re-watch it) at home in glorious 4K Ultra HD for $20 via Prime Video.

Stream Top Gun: Maverick at home, thanks to Prime Video Paramount Pictures

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick takes place more than 30 years after the original film and follows Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a Navy test pilot who returns to the TOPGUN program to train a new class of elite fighter pilots to push past their limits to accomplish their mission.

The movie also features Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Bashir Salahuddin, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris, with Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick is also available to stream for $20 at Vudu and Google Play Movie & TV.

