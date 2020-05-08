Netflix released the Too Hot to Handle reunion on Friday, and while the hour was largely forgettable, it did feature one moment that Harry and Francesca will remember for the rest of their lives: their engagement!

The moment was teased in the first-look images of Extra Hot: The Reunion, and we (understandably) thought the pics would be nothing but a red herring. However, shame on us for thinking we could ever predict what Harry or Francesca would do. It all started when host Desiree Burch asked Harry and Francesca if they had any updates to share on their future plans, which is when Harry revealed that they had been looking at engagement rings together. Francesca jumped in to add that she thought their proposal should be done in person, but in typical Harry fashion, he ignored that request and immediately pulled out a Ring Pop and then popped the question.

The people behind this special knew this was the moment fans were waiting for, and boy, did they draw it out, not letting Francesca answer right away and instead making viewers wait until the end of the episode to find out that.... she said YES!

Photo: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle fans know Harry and Francesca's relationship was a rocky road before this. They split once on the show after Harry lied about who initiated their first kiss, and even after they got back together Francesca still went on a flirtatious date with Corey. But after filming wrapped in spring 2019, they stayed together, despite Francesca living in Vancouver and Harry living in Australia. The pair even got matching lightning bolt tattoos on their fingers since they have so many sparks.

To make their long-distance relationship work after leaving the villa, Harry visited Francesca in Vancouver, and she next visited him in Australia. But around that time, they decided to take another break since they weren't on the same page on certain things and needed space from each other. (The Daily Mail even reports that during this break Harry allegedly dated their Too Hot co-star Madison!) However, eight months later Harry got drunk and sent Francesca dozens of videos from their time together, and the pair decided to give it another shot. Harry now lives in L.A., and apparently Francesca is looking into joining him there once the borders reopen. (Please get these two on 90 Day Fiancé ASAP.)

As for how Harry and Francesca will spend their engagement without being able to see each other? Probably the same way they spent their long-distance relationship: FaceTiming constantly and sending lots and lots of nudes.

Too Hot to Handle is streaming on Netflix.