Netflix is here for us in our time of crisis, ready to answer the questions that have been plaguing our minds these past few weeks: Are Harry and Francesca from Too Hot to Handle still together? If so, does this mean that they actually managed to form a deeper connection? Or are they still the two goons who lost over $30,000 on the reality show hit? Fortunately for us, the streaming service just set the official Too Hot to Handle reunion, which will premiere on Friday, May 8 and will hopefully answer all these questions and more.

For this aftershow, hosted by narrator Desiree Burch (although we're hoping our favorite robot Lana also makes an appearance), the sex-crazed singles will come together for a virtual reunion that will feature "fresh updates, frisky banter, and a series of spicy games," per Netflix. Too Hot to Handle premiered on April 17, but the reality series was filmed in spring 2019. That means that for many of the contestants, this reunion will be the first time they see each other in over a year, which should make for some very interesting updates indeed.

But we all know that all fans really care about is finding out what happened to the season's most controversial couple: Harry and Francesca. And based on the first images from the reunion, it appears as though Harry may be virtually popping the question to Francesca with a Ring Pop... or, more likely, Netflix is just riling us up with these misleading pics. Looks like we'll just have to tune in to find out.

Too Hot to Handle Extra Hot: The Reunion will premiere Friday, May 8 on Netflix. The first season is available to stream now.