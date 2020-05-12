The very first episode of Peacock's At-Home Variety Show — a socially distanced series hosted by Seth MacFarlane — featured the quarantine-era Monk reunion we deserve. Tony Shalhoub reprised the role of the germaphobe god himself, Adrian Monk, to help raise funds to support essential workers and communities struggling with basic needs during the pandemic.

At first, our favorite obsessive-compulsive crime solver seemed to be handling quarantine well as we saw him scrubbing his hands to "100 Bottles of Beer on the Wall" in the clip. But then Monk showed off some his own personal quarantine guidelines, and let's just say they go above and beyond the call of duty. From running his fresh fruit through the dishwasher to microwaving his mail before opening, Monk is probably the safest person in the country. He even stayed six feet away from his laptop during a historic Zoom call which featured Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard), Capt. Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine), and Randy Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford).

The episode ended on a serious note, though. Shalhoub chatted with MacFarlane and revealed that both he and his wife are recovering from coronavirus. "It was a pretty rough few weeks," Shalhoub said. "But we realize that so many other people have had it a lot worse."

Monk, which originally aired from 2002-09 on USA, will stream all eight seasons on Peacock starting July 15.