Tom Hiddleston Promises Loki's MCU Evolution Isn't Completely Undone in the Disney+ Series

MCU fans thought that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was gone forever after Thanos (Josh Brolin) murdered him in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War, but some time travel mischief during Avengers: Endgame saw Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) wayward brother come back into the fold. Now the God of Mischief is headlining his own series on Disney+ and kickstarting a whole new adventure.

The Disney+ series will pick up where Endgame left off with Loki, with him absconding with the Tesseract during the attack on New York after the Avengers captured him. That means when we first meet Loki in the new series, he's still hellbent on claiming Earth as his own and destroying the superhero team rather than repairing the strained relationship with his brother and coming around to the idea of being one of the good guys.

"His ego is rather bruised and the Avengers have assembled for the first time to stop him from taking over New York. He's still full of grievance and edge," Hiddleston told TV Guide about Loki's state of mind at the start of the series. "For myself, having to go back to this character I played and unstitch all the evolution from Thor: Dark World and Ragnarok and Infinity War, and go back to 2011 when I was 30 years old -- I know the movie came out in 2012 but, yeah... the thrilling thing was to go back there and create a new fork in the road, a new branch, and take him on a new journey of discovery, which I found really exciting."

Stealing the Tesseract will put Loki in direct opposition with the Time Variants Agency, an organization charged with maintaining the sacred timeline that Loki is in danger of imploding. Over the course of Loki's time in the MCU thus far, he's gone up against enemies that he's familiar with, whether it was Thor or the heroes his brother surrounded himself with, but now Loki finds himself going against people he doesn't fully understand and with powers he doesn't immediately grasp, making it difficult for him to get ahead of their games.

"It was just so exciting because there are so many opportunities to discover new things about Loki," Hiddleston said of the new challenge. "He's a character so used to being in control and he's out of control in this scenario. It reveals more about him, possibly to himself as well. It was really fun."

While Hiddleston is excited to explore new ground with Loki, he promises fans who have followed the character's MCU evolution that the work done after Loki's attack on New York will not be erased by time shenanigans, and he hopes they are willing to follow him on this new path with the beloved character.

"I hope that everybody in the audience understands that we really tried to respect the arc of those six [MCU] movies, within the show," he said. "The integrity of that arc remains and is folded into this new story in a particular way. It affords Loki a different opportunity for a new kind of self-discovery, and I'm really excited for audiences to see where we end up."

Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.