Last summer, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) arrived in To All the Boys I've Loved Before and became a fictionalized boyfriend beloved on the levels of Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) and Seth Cohen (Adam Brody). His hair was perfectly quaffed. He was disarmingly charming and he had all the right moves. Most importantly, he saw Lara Jean (Lana Condor) for the smart, talented, and compassionate woman that she is. However, there's a new guy parachuting into Lara Jean's life in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You — the highly anticipated sequel film to To All the Boys premiering in February on Netflix.

The first trailer for the movie arrived on Thursday morning and gave fans another taste of the sweet romance between Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky. The footage features them going on their first real date and even enjoying a swoony return to the place where it all started between them on the PE track. Gush!

Although Lara Jean and Peter promise one another that they won't break each other's hearts, Peter may have some serious competition, as the previews also offers fans their first real look at Jordan Fisher as John Ambrose, Lara Jean's crush from Model U.N. who returns to her life after receiving her heartfelt confession of love in the first film. As impossible as it is to imagine, the trailer indicates that Lara Jean and John Ambrose have their own special connection, and it might just be electric enough to make Peter sweat.

Will last year's hardest-shipped couple hit the rocks in the new film? Could there actually be someone better for Lara Jean than Peter? Unfortunately, it's going to be a couple more months before we find out.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres Friday, Feb. 12 on Netflix.

