[Warning: The following contains spoilers for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Read at your own risk!] There's a new teen heartthrob taking over Twitter. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is finally streaming on Netflix, and the pic introduces a special new someone for the internet to obsess over: John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher).

John Ambrose McClaren was one of the five recipients of Lara Jean Covey's (Lana Condor) love letters her sister mailed out without her permission. As children, the two were model U.N. pals and she crushed on him over their shared Harry Potter fandemonium, dorky Halloween costumes, and other absurdly adorable commonalities. Although she and the similarly swoontastic Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) became an official thing in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Lara Jean was still excited to find out that John Ambrose McClaren was affected by her note in the sequel.

John Ambrose McClaren then came back into the picture in P.S. I Still Love You and forged a new bond with Lara Jean as they volunteered for senior citizen bingo sessions together where she enjoyed his impressive piano skills (yes, that was the actor actually playing). At the same time, Peter Kavinsky's relationship with his ex made Lara Jean confused about his true feelings, which made John Ambrose McClaren an even more attractive option for her.

It didn't take long for Twitter to basically turn into one giant heart-eye emoji over the new guy.

Peter who? We only know of John Ambrose McClaren over here 💁🏽‍♀️ #TeamJohn pic.twitter.com/M01L5xRm9x — kuh-HEE-luh 💚 (@kahilahharry) February 11, 2020

Lara Jean seemed to feel the same way about John Ambrose at certain points in the movie, too, but in the end, she decided to walk away from him and back to Peter Kavinsky. Needless to say, there were a lot of John Ambrose fans who were happy to tell everyone how they would've chosen differently.

tbh is it just me but would pick john ambrose over peter :/ like,, pic.twitter.com/9T2sahJ8de — tiff🐣 (@tiffanyfbl) February 12, 2020

JOHN AMBROSE DESERVED BETTER #ToAlltheBoys2 — Janina Vela (@janinavela) February 12, 2020

Me on my way to get John Ambrose because she left him in the snow #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/6TlwK90vii — ⌁E (@darthzjm) February 12, 2020

Peter sucks though in many aspects. Still meets up with his ex, plagiarizes a poem, and lies to Lara Jean about the video. Ugh and there is sweet John Ambrose who wouldn't hurt a fly #PSIStillLoveYou pic.twitter.com/XIp2tEvazX — MJ✨ (@maryjoecvz_) February 12, 2020

Even though things didn't work out for Lara Jean and John Ambrose McClaren the way some viewers wanted, though, there were still some heart-swelling scenes they can go back to time and time again.

okay but that scene where john ambrose tells lara jean that she was the reason behind why everyone called him "john ambrose" whilst he was playing the piano #PSIStillLoveYou #ToAllTheBoys

pic.twitter.com/qdX1DMqZUx — victoria (@victorianlyz) February 12, 2020

and then john ambrose mcclaren says one last thing, a thing that makes my heart swell. "i don't think it was our time then. i guess it isn't now, either." john looks over at me, his gaze steady. "but one day maybe it will be." #ToAllTheBoys2 #PSIStillLoveYou pic.twitter.com/O8guO6VUWk — erin but also john ambrose's doormat (@johnambrvse) February 12, 2020

Mostly, audiences were just left with the crushing realization that John Ambrose McClaren won't be their Valentine this year.

Me thinking about how I know that there is no real Peter Kavinsky or John Ambrose McClaren and that I will never find one #ToAllTheBoys2 #PSIStillLoveYou pic.twitter.com/7O8qv9gNYi — Gaby Salinas (@gabysalinas723) February 12, 2020

so i'm really not gonna have my own john ambrose this valentine's day huh? #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/o491BxQzmY — liz IS SEEING MCR (@journaIstom) February 12, 2020

The good news for everyone is that this story isn't over yet. The third film in the series, To All the Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean has already been filmed.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You are now both streaming on Netflix.