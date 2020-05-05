Now Playing Parks And Recreation Series Explained By Someone Who's Never Seen It

Last Man Standing hasn't yet been renewed for Season 9 on Fox, but it's highly likely. And when it does return, a lot will look different.

For starters, there's going to be a new addition to the family. And, as Tim Allen explained, we can hope to see more Eve going forward too. Those sound benign and ordinary enough, but there might be another, more surprising change afoot ahead too: Mike might get a little more liberal.

As you know, Mike's son-in-law Ryan (Jordan Masterson) runs Best Bud's, the cannabis shop previously owned by Mike's father. Ryan is also a dyed-in-the-wool liberal, and his ideas about how the government and world should work often put him at (hilarious) odds with Mike. But as Ryan gets more serious about being a business owner, his ideas might start to change a little, making him understand more of Mike's more fiscally conservative viewpoints. And, wouldn't you know it, Mike starts to understand more of Ryan's point of view too.

Tim Allen Says He Hopes Eve Can Return in More Last Man Standing Episodes

"I'm going to learn from him, and he's gong to learn from me," Allen told TV Guide. Don't expect any kind of radical transformation, but rather, greater appreciation of the other's way of thinking. "You're going to find those kinds of examples growing."

Showrunner Kevin Abbott elaborated, saying these characters' evolution comes from an authentic place (as opposed to a desire to placate a particular segment or appeal to a new audience.) "Life is not static, relationships are not static. At the beginning of the series, Ryan was [like a] cartoon progressive and Mike was [like a] cartoon conservative. But Ryan is seeing not all business people and capitalists are money-grubbing leeches and Mike is seeing not all liberal people are commie socialists who want a free ride."

What it all boils down to, he said, is "mutual respect, concern for humanity and a desire to see everyone achieve to the best of their ability."

Hard to argue with that, no matter what side of the aisle you're on, right?

Last Man Standing concluded Season 8 in April. Previous episodes available to stream on Hulu.