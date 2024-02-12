Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

From now through February 21, Audible is bumping its Premium Plus free trial from one month to three months for new subscribers. The Amazon-owned subscription service is one of the most popular destinations for audiobooks, and getting access to the Premium Plus tier for free will wind up netting you three audiobooks to listen to and keep, even if you cancel your membership.

Audible has two types of subscriptions: Audible Plus ($7.95/month) and Audible Premium Plus ($14.95/month). Both tiers include access to an exclusive Audible library that you can access on your mobile devices and computers. Premium Plus members also get one credit per month to use on a book from outside of Audible's normal library. The nice thing here is that you start accumulating credits during your free trial. Normally, you'd get one free book as a new subscriber, but right now you can get three.

It's worth noting that your Premium Plus subscription will auto-renew after three months. To avoid that, you can cancel ahead of time at any point during the trial and still keep the audiobooks you claimed using free credits. However, to get all three credits, you need to keep the free trial open for all three months because you only get one per month. Any unused credits disappear when you cancel, so make sure to redeem them before you cancel.

You have until February 21, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT to sign up for the Audible Premium Plus three-month trial. After that, it will likely revert back to the one month-only option. Note that if you've already taken advantage of a free Audible trial or previously paid for a subscription in the past, you'd have to create a new account to take advantage of this offer--and it's possible you still wouldn't be eligible.

If you decide you want to buy a subscription at a later time, you can pay $7.95/month for Audible Plus or $14.95/month for Audible Premium Plus. Considering most new audiobooks cost more than $15, the Premium Plus tier offers solid value.