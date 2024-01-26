Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sarah J. Maas is back next week with House of Flame and Shadow, another gargantuan entry in her most recent fantasy series, Crescent City. But while this new book is really big--coming in at just under 900 pages--you won't need to pay a premium to add it to your shelf. Amazon is selling hardcover preorders of House of Flame and Shadow for only $20 (down from $32). Alternatively, you can buy the Kindle edition for just $9.

While it won't be available when House of Flame and Shadow releases, Bloomsbury Publishing is launching a new box set for the Crescent City trilogy of novels in June. This one is a bit more pricey, at least for now, but it's a collectible set geared toward fans. That makes the Kindle price for the new book even more enticing, because you can use that version as the stopgap before getting the high-quality shelf versions to show off in your home.

Crescent City follows a Fae woman named Bryce whose friends are killed by a demon—and that's just the start of a conspiracy that will see Bryce forced to team up with a fallen angel. In more ways than one, if you catch my drift. This is a fantasy-romance novel, remember?

Crescent City is Maas' follow-up to her wildly successful Court of Thorns and Roses series, and it even includes some crossovers between the two—not hugely surprising since they're both focused on fairy people, which is pretty unusual. So if you like what Maas is doing with Crescent City, then you'll also want to check out A Court of Thorns and Roses. The five-book paperback box set is discounted to $56 at Amazon (down from $95). If you prefer hardcover books, the set is on sale for $83 (was $150). Kindle users can buy the ebook set for $38.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.