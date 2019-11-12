Deja (Lyric Ross) just wants to hang out with her boyfriend on This Is Us, but that's not going to happen without some complications. Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) agreed to let the two date, but only under the condition that each of those dates would be supervised by either them or Malik's (Asante Blackk) parents.

In TV Guide's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode, we get a glimpse at how Deja feels about this development. Spoiler alert: She's not stoked. Malik is set to come over to watch a movie at the Pearsons' and Beth is even making caramel popcorn for them to enjoy... while simultaneously reminding Deja that she'll be in the kitchen as the teenagers hang out in the living room. Deja wastes no time in pointing out to her adopted mom that the kitchen and living room are the same room. Touché, girl.

However, Beth has been through too much to be thwarted or guilt-tripped by logic. Her face says it all after Deja's sassy reply; homegirl is at least getting to see Malik, so she's going to have to suck it up and accept having a chaperone. As funny as all this is to watch, it means fans might have to wait a serious minute before Deja and Malik get to go on another magical day out like they did in the last episode.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.