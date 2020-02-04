Fans who were hoping to catch the next installment of This Is Us and New Amsterdam on Tuesday night found a big helping of politics instead of family drama. Donald Trump's State of the Union address caused the programming shift, but your shows will be back in due time. Both This Is Us and New Amsterdam will return to their normal time slots next week.

For This Is Us, fans are eagerly waiting for "Hell of a Week Part 3," the final part of this season's Big 3 trilogy centered on Kate (Chrissy Metz). The last time we saw the middle Pearson sibling, her teenage self had been abandoned by her seemingly abusive boyfriend. Adult Kate is dealing with her marriage to Toby (Chris Sullivan) fall apart. According to NBC, her episode will be about her finding strength in "unexpected places." The hour will also be directed by Justin Hartley, who teased that Metz is doing things we've never seen her do before.

New Amsterdam will see another big change at the hospital when it returns next week, prompting all of the doctors to "stop at nothing to save their patients." How much turmoil can this poor hospital staff take? Also Reynolds (Jocko Sims) will find himself at a crossroads in his career.

This Is Us and New Amsterdam return next Tuesday, Feb. 11 on NBC. This Is Us airs at 9/8c, followed by New Amsterdam at 10/9c.