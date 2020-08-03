It's a good day for all the soap opera fans out there. After shutting down production amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Young and the Restless is finally back to grace daytime TV with a full week of new episodes, starting Monday, Aug. 10 at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on CBS.

The long-running soap, which was initially put on hiatus in March and subsequently stopped broadcasting new episodes in April, was initially supposed to be back even earlier, having expected to return to production on July 6. Because of fluctuating conditions and spikes in confirmed cases of the virus, the show's return to filming was then pushed back to July 13.

In the coming episodes, The Young and the Restless will pick up where it left off, finding Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) family threatened by a secret, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) navigating their new partnership while a scandal brews, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Abby's (Melissa Ordway) rivalry reaching new heights, and Sharon (Sharon Case) struggling with her new normal while battling cancer.

The Young and the Restless isn't the only soap coming back. The Bold and the Beautiful recently marked its return to CBS on July 20, while General Hospital is set to begin airing new episodes on Monday, Aug. 3. These series are among the first wave of broadcast scripted shows to resume filming, though productions for plenty of other shows are also beginning to resume as coronavirus-induced restrictions loosen.