It took eight episodes, overlapping timelines, magic, and a lot of monster blood to bring Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan) together in The Witcher Season 1. The two, fated to come together by the Law of Surprise, finally met up in the closing moments of the season, battle-weary and unsure exactly why destiny has been so determined to bring them together.

Facing yet another potential "end of days," the new partners in crime will have to learn to trust each other in Season 2 to figure out how to handle the new threats on the horizon. "There's definitely some resistance to accepting the witcher man into her life because [of] everything she's gone through in Season 1," Freya Allan revealed to TV Guide ahead of the sophomore season. "She's sort of holding that as a huge weight on her. I think her trust in people has plummeted because she's seen how humans can be."

As for Cavill, he sees Geralt finally accepting his responsibility where Ciri is concerned as an opportunity for real growth, and he was excited to explore a more evolved aspect of his character in Season 2. "I didn't want to show him as struggling with this concept of 'I now need to protect someone.' I think it's something he wants to do and he's good at," Cavill told us. "It's just about adjusting to the communication required between him and Cirilla. One thing I campaigned for was a more intellectual Geralt this season, a more book-accurate Geralt. So when we see him having this relationship, he's not antagonistic. He's not forcing her to answer questions. He's recognizing that she's been through trauma. And he's been through trauma himself, but rather than stealing her moment, he's saying, 'Look, I have nightmares too and things are tough. If you want to talk, I'm here to talk,' without actually saying those words. It gives her an open space to move into."

While Ciri especially may be hesitant to open up to Geralt at first, she does realize she will need him to survive the hordes of people looking to hunt her down. It takes time to build up that trust though, and Allan hopes fans will enjoy going on that journey with the characters early on in the season.

"It's one of those things where she's got these secrets that she's terrified of and so it's hard for her to reveal [them]. I think Geralt recognizes that she's hiding things," the actress explained. "There is that kind of push and pull dynamic at the start, as well as the fact that they have different wants. Ciri wants to train and really become a great fighter. Geralt's main priority is just protecting her. It's about Ciri showing, 'Actually, I want to be more than a princess with powers to be protected.' You see their relationship grow and develop, and it changes."

Cavill believes that Geralt is finally ready to be the protective figure in Ciri's life and will get to show who he has always had the potential to be. "This opportunity with Cirilla coming into his life, he now can truly be the person who he now truly believes himself to be. It's a comfortable moment for him," Cavill elaborated. "He's always been a protector at heart. It's in his nature. He's built up these various walls around him to protect himself because every time he does reach out and try and protect people, and try and do the right thing, he ends up in an impossible scenario where he has to do one of two wrong things. It always ends up being uncomfortable, painful, and just deepens his own sorrow."

