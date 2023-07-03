Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

HBO

While trying to arbitrate which TV show is the no. 1 best ever is a big ole waste of time--if we were honest, we'd admit that our opinions on these things change daily--but The Wire is so good that it always has to be a part of that debate whenever it occurs. The Wire is a rare show that truly understands people instead of attempting to wax poetic about the beauty of the human condition. Nah, The Wire is a series about reality--it's trying to reflect truths, not make anybody feel good.

And right now you can grab the complete series run of The Wire on Blu-ray for $59 on Amazon--that's half the usual price of $120.

On top of every episode of The Wire on disc, this set also includes digital copies so you no longer have to rely on Max ever again, at least for this one show. And there's a lot more to love about this set than just that. There are a ton of special features, including episode commentaries, several lengthy behind-the-scenes docs, and an 85-minute reunion panel with 13 members of the cast that's a must-watch.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of this set, however, is that it includes widescreen remasters of the entire series, which originally aired in the old, blocky 4:3 aspect ratio. The widescreen conversion is so much more than a crop job--creator David Simon helped with the process to make sure it all came out in a way that he was happy with. And having watched the entire series this way, I can say it's quite nice, and a lot better than how many old full-frame series have been treated when they were upgraded to the current format.

In other words: if you're a TV die-hard, this set will hit the spot.