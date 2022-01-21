Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
We're ready for this Italian vacation
Last summer, Mike White's satirical dramedy The White Lotus hooked us with its story of wealthy tourists vacationing at a luxurious resort in Hawaii. There was something addictive about watching their lives unravel and relationships fall apart. While that story has ended, the hit HBO show has been renewed as an anthology series for a second season, and we'll soon be following a new group of travelers as they stay at a different White Lotus property.
We're here to keep you up to date about the guests and hosts with whom we'll spend our next disaster vacation. Here's everything to know about The White Lotus Season 2.
According to Variety, The White Lotus Season 2 will be filmed in Sicily. Variety reports that the second season will be shot at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina.
Deadline reports that Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos fame will star in Season 2 of The White Lotus. He plays Dominic Di Grasso, who is traveling with his father and son. "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!" Imperioli posted on Instagram following the news. In the post, the actor tagged Season 1 fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge, who is reportedly returning for the new season, according to Variety.
Aubrey Plaza is also joining the new installment, per Deadline. Plaza stars as Harper Spiller, a woman vacationing with her husband and his friends.
In addition, the Season 2 cast will include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Abraham will appear as Bert Di Grasso, the father of Imperioli's Dominic Di Grasso. DiMarco stars as Albie Di Grasso, Dominic's son and Bert's grandson. Hollander will play Quentin, an English expat who is at the White Lotus property with his nephew and friends. And Richardson plays Portia, who travels with her boss.
Aside from Coolidge, no other stars of Season 1 have been reported for Season 2. The Season 1 cast included Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, and Natasha Rothwell.
No official release date has been announced for The White Lotus Season 2.
David Bernad and Nick Hall will return as co-executive producers with Mike White. Mark Kamine joins as co-executive producer.
Season 2 of The White Lotus will air on HBO.
The White Lotus Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max.