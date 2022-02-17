Aaron Smashes Zombie Skulls in This Gory Walking Dead Season 11 Midseason Premiere Sneak Peek

The Walking Dead returns to AMC for Part 2 of its three-part eleventh and final season on Feb. 20. One of the stories in the Season 11B premiere, "No Other Way," finds Alexandria continuing to deal with the torrential storm that hit the community in the 11A finale.

In that episode, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and Aaron's (Ross Marquand) daughter Gracie (Annabelle Holloway) got trapped in a rapidly flooding basement. In the midseason premiere, their situation goes from bad to worse when walkers start getting into the basement, too. Their screaming gets Aaron's attention. In the exclusive sneak peek below, Aaron busts into the basement to save the girls — and smash some walker skulls in classic gruesome The Walking Dead horror fashion. SPLAT!

Aaron breaks through a basement window with his prosthetic arm, which is outfitted with his mace attachment, which draws the walkers' attention away from Judith and Grace. He jumps down into the water and brings his mace down on the first walker's head, which explodes like one of Gallagher's watermelons. He quickly takes out two other walkers before getting entangled with the fourth. Aaron and the very bitey walker fall underwater, and he's in a perilous situation until he manages to get his hand on the side of walker's face and hold it in place as he crushes its skull with his arm. The walker's dome pops with a sickening crunch, spreading blood and brain matter and an eyeball through the water.

The Walking Dead is back, baby!

As Aaron surfaces for air, he and the girls are faced with their next problem: how to get out of the basement. To find out how they manage that, you'll have to tune in for The Walking Dead's midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 20 at 9/8c on AMC. The episode is also streaming early on AMC+.