(Warning! This post contains spoilers for The Walking Dead!)

The first half of The Walking Dead Season 10 has flown by faster than Norman Reedus on a motorcycle, and the midseason finale airs Sunday, Nov. 24. AMC has released a teaser for the episode, titled "The World Before," that previews some exciting stuff, with all of the season's major storylines getting some play. And there's a huge hint about the biggest one: Michonne's (Danai Gurira) exit.

The trailer opens with Siddiq's (Avi Nash) funeral. He was murdered by Whisperer infiltrator Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas), who is still in Alexandria and getting more brazen with his nihilistic Whisperer propaganda, telling someone, "None of this matters, but knowing that sets you free. Accept the future." Then he gets beaten up by Daryl (Reedus) and put in jail, where he's visited by Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

We also see disillusioned Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch) tell Aaron (Ross Marquand) that she has some information to share, which is probably the truth about who Dante is; Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl argue about what to do about the Whisperer threat; and Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Michonne meet Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who will be an important character in the second half of the season.

This is the first we've seen of Michonne since she set off to Oceanside from Hilltop in Episode 4, and she's in fine slice-and-dice form, clearing walkers from around the community. She'll be joined by some other Hilltop folks, including Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Magna (Nadia Hilker). And there's a boat sailing away from Oceanside.

Let's zoom in on that boat a little bit. In the brief shot of the boat, two people are visible. It's very difficult to make out who they are, but judging by their hair and clothes, it's Michonne and Virgil.

The Walking Dead Photo: AMC

Compare what the sailors are wearing to Michonne and Virgil's clothes, and it's pretty clear who's in that boat.

The Walking Dead Photo: AMC



Virgil's official character description is "a highly intelligent and resourceful man who is desperately trying to get home to his family." That's all we know about him so far, but that description makes him sound like someone who we'll meet in the middle of his journey. We don't know where he came from or where he's going, but maybe at some point in his journey he's seen helicopters. He might have some insight into where Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is, or at least an idea that he's still alive. Whatever he knows, it's enough to get Michonne into a boat with him.

Virgil's name is significant, too. In Dante Aligheri's The Divine Comedy, Virgil is Dante's guide through Hell and Purgatory. (No relation to The Walking Dead's Dante, who is an adaptation of a comics character.) Virgil is a guide. And he's guiding Michonne through a Purgatory of her own. Rick found his family, and now it's Michonne's turn.

The Walking Dead's Season 10 midseason finale airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.