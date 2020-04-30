We finally know how The Voice is going to finish its latest season in the midst of COVID-19 concerns and current social distancing across the country. And yes, it's all about that virtual life now.

NBC announced on Thursday that the show will go on by taking the whole thing remote, with only a few elements changing. The remaining contestants in Season 18 will send in pre-taped performances from their homes, and coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will conference in from theirs. Carson Daly will host episodes from The Voice's empty studio with a skeleton crew — the network phrased it as "a relative handful" spread across the two large stages for the show that will abide by social distancing protocols.

This new, virtual version of the show will kick off with the final rounds of the contest starting Monday, May 4. In addition to the pre-recorded performances from the 17 remaining singers, we'll also get to see mentoring sessions with their coaches thanks to at-home production kits the show has sent out. Who's got bets on which contestants have red chairs at home?

The results shows will air live starting Tuesday, May 5, with viewers voting in real time.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.