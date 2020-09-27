Photo: HBO

Veep's notoriously bumbling politician Selina Meyer has gone on to greener pastures, but the actor who played her for seven unforgettable seasons is reviving her, sort of, in support of another famous Veep, Joe Biden.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won six Oustanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Emmys for her portrayal of the perpetually behind-the-eight-ball politico, announced on Twitter Saturday a virtual Veep reunion in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. That state, she explained in a short video, is crucial for Donald Trump to win the presidential election, so the cast is reuniting to raise funds in order to assist the Democrats in ensuring Trump's defeat there.

Dreyfus will be joined by cast members Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, and more, with showrunner David Mandel moderating. More unannounced special guests will take part too. The event, which will only be livestreamed once, once, kicks off at 7/6 c, on Sunday, Oct. 4. Donations of any amount are being accepted, with all contributions benefitting the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Veep aired for seven seasons on HBO from 2012 to 2019; the political satire earned a total of 68 nominations and won 17 over the course of its run.