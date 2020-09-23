Some of the best romances ever seen on TV exist in The Vampire Diaries shared universe, and we're not afraid to say it. In fact, we're not sure we properly understood the concept of shipping until this show (and it's two spin-offs, of course) came along! But which one is actually the best?

The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies produced over 50 ships between all three shows, almost all of which have passionate fanbases behind them. Though we're not denying the genius of the Stefan (Paul Wesley), Elena (Nina Dobrev), and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) love triangle or the chemistry between literally all the characters on Legacies, it's no secret that not all ships were created equal. To make a definitive ruling about the best and worst ships from the TVDU, we ranked every ship from The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies! And when we say every ship, we mean every ship. The ships that made us cringe, the ones that were so perfect they simply had to be endgame, and even the ships that never technically happened in canon.

Did Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline (Candice King) win the best ship of all time or did the underdog ship of Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) beat it out for first place? Whether you love Delena, Stelena, or you're a secret Klayley shipper, check out our ranking to find out which couple came out on top!

PHOTOS: Every Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies Ship Ranked

The Vampire Diaries Ships Ranks

The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies are currently streaming on Netflix.