Here at TV Guide, we never miss an opportunity to ask former The Vampire Diaries stars when and if they'll be appearing on the show's latest spin-off, Legacies. After all, many of their characters are still alive and kicking and totally able to swing by the Salvatore School, right?

Well, maybe not? In a recent interview with Ian Somerhalder, who is promoting his new fang-tastic Netflix series V Wars, the actor left us wondering whether Damon was still, in fact, alive in the timeline of Legacies.

"He's not alive ... Damon is dead. That's how he finds Stefan. He became human, and then he knocks on the door and he goes home. Now he's with his brother," the actor said.

He's not wrong: The final scene of The Vampire Diaries showed Damon and Elena (Nina Dobrev) reuniting with their respective families in heaven after their deaths. This ending provided that beautiful shot of Damon and Stefan (Paul Wesley) reuniting in the Salvatore Boarding House that still makes us weep to this day. So, canonically, Damon and Elena did technically "die" at the end of The Vampire Diaries. The mystery and confusion here seems to stem from when exactly Damon and Elena died and whether that will keep either of them from ever appearing on Legacies.

As far as Somerhalder is concerned, though, Damon is dead and buried, making a guest appearance unlikely. However, that didn't stop him and Paul Wesley from geeking out over the new show.

"I do know that when Paul went to direct Legacies, he sent me this video message like, 'Whoa bro, this is insane," Somerhalder told TV Guide. "Because they have the same set. They have our old set and stuff. It's just like a time warp."

Considering some of those sets from The Vampire Diaries have existed since 2009, when the series first premiered, a time warp is kind of the perfect way to describe it.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

