The Ultimate Guide to What's on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and More in August 2022

If you love intense heat but hate summer vacation, have we got a month for you! Kick off August by enjoying some great TV courtesy of our guide to the best of the month, featuring highlights on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. Hulu has FX's Reservation Dogs (Aug. 3), Netflix has its new adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman (Aug. 5), Amazon Prime Video has A League of Their Own (Aug. 12), and HBO Max has a prequel to a little-known show called Game of Thrones (Aug. 21). What's next, a prequel to Breaking Bad?

If you're focused on one streaming service at a time, we have sections carved out for all the major streamers where we dig deeper, so you won't miss Amazon's Sylvester Stallone superhero movie Samaritan, Netflix's Never Have I Ever, or Apple TV+'s Hurricane Katrina drama Five Days at Memorial. We don't call this the ultimate guide for nothing.

Our guide to the best TV in August is divided into three sections: the best shows and movies to watch in the month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights.

The Biggest TV Shows to Watch in August

Abbi Jacobson and D'Arcy Carden, A League of Their Own Anne Marie Fox/Amazon Studios

The (reservation) dog days of summer are about to be fun again. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi's chill FX comedy is back with a new season that finds the Rez Dogs on uneasy ground after Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) splits town with Jackie (Elva Guerra) on a disastrous California road trip. Back home, Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) worries the gang has been cursed, and Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) gets a job. The teen angst in Reservation Dogs just hits different, as the teens say. Megan Mullally and Marc Maron guest star. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Neil Gaiman's latest tells the story of Morpheus, the Lord of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), who breaks free from a century of human captivity and sets out to restore his place as the ruler of dreamworld. It's a fantasy-superhero epic that features Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, who is technically the same character as Tom Ellis' Lucifer Morningstar from Lucifer (the shows share source material), just a drastically different interpretation. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

Five Days at Memorial (Aug. 12, Apple TV+)

Journalist Sheri Fink's account of the horrific aftermath of Hurricane Katrina on a New Orleans hospital was supposed to be the source material for a season of American Crime Story, but it was scrapped after years in development. Instead, John Ridley and Carlton Cuse adapted it into this eight-episode miniseries for Apple TV+. The series follows an investigation into a New Orleans hospital, where dozens of people died in the aftermath of Katrina, while flashing back to the events that led to the tragedy. It is S-T-R-E-S-S-F-U-L. Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, and Cornelius Smith Jr. star. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

A League of Their Own (Aug. 12, Prime Video)

Penny Marshall's classic 1992 baseball film gets extra innings in this eight-episode series about the formation of a World War II-era all-women's baseball league. The setup is mostly the same, but the longer run time — and 30 years of progressive cultural movement — means the Prime Video series will get to explore ideas around race and sexuality more fully. The cast is full of all-stars, too, including Abbi Jacobson (who co-created the show), D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Kate Berlant, Roberta Colindrez, and Nick Offerman. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

House of the Dragon (Aug. 21, HBO Max)

House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series, needs no introduction, but I'll attempt to give it one anyway: Set centuries before Game of Thrones, the series centers on the Targaryen family as they fight for control of the Iron Throne. Expect a lot of power struggles and dragons and white hair. Here's everything we know about it so far. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

The genius team behind The Americans, Joe Weisberg and Joe Fields, is now the genius team behind The Patient, a psychological thriller miniseries starring Steve Carell as a therapist who is taken hostage by a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson), who wants to curb his homicidal urges through therapy. The first step toward not murdering people is admitting you have a problem. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

What's on Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and More in August

Javon "Wanna" Walton and Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan Amazon Studios

Sure, you could go outside and spontaneously combust this August, or you could stay inside and watch some television in the relative comfort of your own home. The new releases on Amazon Prime Video will keep you cool, such as the streaming debut of Paul Thomas Anderson's indie darling Licorice Pizza and Ron Howard's drama film about the 2018 Thai cave rescue Thirteen Lives. Later in the month is the great adaptation A League of Their Own (Aug. 12) and the much-delayed dark superhero film Samaritan (Aug. 26), starring Sylvester Stallone. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in August, plus everything coming to Prime Video in August.

Sonoya Mizuno, House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO

You're probably here because of House of the Dragon, and who could blame you? But the Game of Thrones prequel won't premiere on HBO until the tail end of August, and it's an admittedly quiet month for both HBO and HBO Max in the meantime. The other big premiere is Season 2 of Industry, which returns with even more financial world drama on Aug. 1. Over on the movies side, Kenneth Branagh's Oscar-winning coming-of-age dramedy Belfast arrives on Aug. 5. For all the film snobs out there, a bunch of A24 movies like Ex Machina, Under the Skin, and Room are coming to HBO as well. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and HBO Max in August, plus everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in August.

Amber Midthunder, Prey David Bukach/Hulu

Hulu's new shows and movies in August are highlighted by the return of one of 2021's best new comedies, the Peabody Award-winning Reservation Dogs. Season 2 of the Indigenous comedy kicks off the month on Aug. 3, with dreams of California and more greasy frybread, greasy, greasy frybread. Two days later, the Predator prequel film Prey premieres on Hulu, and later in the month are the new miniseries Mike (Aug. 25), a dramatization of Mike Tyson's life; Welcome to Wrexham (Aug. 25), a docuseries following Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as they buy a Welsh soccer team; and The Patient (Aug. 30), a new limited series from the creators of The Americans. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in August, plus everything coming to Hulu in August.

Eleanor Fanyinka, Jenna Coleman, The Sandman Liam Daniel/Netflix

Folks, it's another low-wattage month on Netflix. August 2022 is light on highly anticipated new shows on movies on Netflix, but heavy on reality series, populist documentaries, and some B-tier genre movies and shows. The notable exception is A-tier fantasy series The Sandman, one of the most anticipated series of the summer, which drops on Aug. 5. Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is another one to look forward to. It arrives on Aug. 12. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in August, plus everything coming to Netflix in August.

Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene, Bad Sisters Apple TV+

It's a relatively slow month for the smaller streamers, but if you squint hard enough, you can find some shows to get excited about. The Marvel and Star Wars machine keeps churning at Disney+, with Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (I still can't get over that title) coming Aug. 17. In addition to Five Days at Memorial, mentioned above, Apple TV+ subscribers can look forward to the animated family film Luck (Aug. 5) and Sharon Horgan's Bad Sisters (Aug. 19). Over on Paramount+, Season 2 of Star Trek: Lower Decks beams down Aug. 25, and on Peacock, Kevin Bacon's gay conversion camp horror film (yes, you read that right) They/Them is out Aug. 5. Cable highlights include new seasons of Syfy's Resident Alien and AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself.

August TV Calendar Highlights

Monday, Aug. 1

Industry Season 2 (HBO)



Wednesday, Aug. 3

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 (Netflix)

Reservation Dogs Season 2 (Hulu)



Thursday, Aug. 4

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head (Paramount+)



Friday, Aug. 5

Luck (Apple TV+)

The Outlaws (Prime Video)

Prey (Hulu)

The Sandman (Netflix)

They/Them (Peacock)

Thirteen Lives (Prime Video)



Tuesday, Aug. 9

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (HBO)



Wednesday, Aug. 10

I Am Groot (Disney+)

Locke & Key (Netflix)

Resident Alien Season 3 (Syfy)



Friday, Aug. 12

Children of the Underground (FX)

Day Shift (Netflix)

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Never Have I Ever Season 3 (Netflix)

Rogue Agent (AMC+)

Secret Headquarters (Paramount+)

This Fool (Hulu)



Saturday, Aug. 13

The Princess (HBO)



Sunday, Aug. 14

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

Tales of the Walking Dead (AMC)



Monday, Aug. 15

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers (Hulu)



Tuesday, Aug. 16

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (Netflix)



Wednesday, Aug. 17

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)



Thursday, Aug. 18

60 Days In (A&E)

The Undeclared War (Peacock)



Friday, Aug. 19

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

The New York Times Presents: Superspreader (FX)

Orphan: First Kill (Paramount+)



Sunday, Aug. 21

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)



Monday, Aug. 22

Anne (Acorn TV)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)



Tuesday, Aug. 23

Chad & JT Go Deep (Netflix)



Wednesday, Aug. 24

Archer (FXX)

Lost Ollie (Netflix)

Mo (Netflix)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)



Thursday, Aug. 25

The End is Nye (Peacock)

Little Demon (FXX)

Everything I Know About Love (Peacock)

Mike (Hulu)

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 (Paramount+)



Friday, Aug. 26

Samaritan (Prime Video)

See Season 3 (Apple TV+)



Tuesday, Aug. 30

The Patient (Hulu)



Wednesday, Aug. 31

Andor (Disney+)

