Black Mirror is often hailed as The Twilight Zone reboot of our time, but now the creepy sci-fi series itself is coming back for another generation, courtesy of Get Outand Us mastermind Jordan Peele. He will both produce and host the new series for CBS All Access, and he's already lining up a stacked cast for the new series, which is expected to pick up the mantle of the social horror that has remained such a cultural mainstay since its run in the late '50s and early '60s.

Here's what we know about The Twilight Zone so far.

It will premiere in April. The CBS All Access series will debut with two episodes on Monday, April 1. Subsequent new episodes will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays beginning April 11. (To sign up for CBS All Access, go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Head here to go straight to the free one-week trial.)

Jordan Peele knows this is a very big deal. When his new version of The Twilight Zone was announced, Peele expressed a lot of respect and admiration for the man who'd previously carried the show, saying, "Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours. I'm honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone."

It'll tackle the social issues of now. Just as the socio-horror anthology series shed creepy light on all the weird things happening in its day, the new Twilight Zone will also draw from the modern experience. As Peele told TV Guide in 2017, "Too many times this year it's felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can't think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences."

The cast is full of favorites already. Although details on the plot points of the series have so far been kept close to the chest, we do know some of the major television stars who will feature in certain episodes of the new Twilight Zone. Sanaa Lathan will appear in an episode called "Rewind" that is expected to be a reboot of an episode from the 2002-03 revival with the same name, featuring a person who can turn back time with a tape recorder. Adam Scott will star in a segment that's sure to exacerbate that fear of flying, titled "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet." The segment is expected to breathe modern life into the iconic 1963 episode featuring William Shatner as a man who loses it after spotting something on the wing of an in-flight plane.

Meanwhile, Seth Rogen will star in an as-yet-unnamed episode written by Key & Peele scribe Alex Rubens, who also penned an episode starring Kumail Nanjiani. John Cho will be joined by Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay and Erica Tremblay for an episode called "The Wunderkind." Another episode will feature DeWanda Wise and Jessica Williams alongside Lucinda Dryzek, Jefferson White and Jonathan Whitesell.

Chris O'Dowd will also star in an episode called "The Blue Scorpion," which was written by Glen Morgan and will also feature Amy Landecker. Other prominent faces cast on the series include Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Taissa Farmiga (American Horror Story), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Greg Kinnear, and Tracy Morgan.

Simon Kinberg will direct the finale: The executive producer announced at the show's PaleyFest preview panel on Sunday, March 24 that he directed the season finale, which has finished filming.

There won't be any "remake" episodes: None of the episodes in the new series will be rebooted versions of Rod Serling's series. Each story in the new series will be a completely original story in the spirit of Serling's spirit of innovation and breaking barriers, executive producer Win Rosenfeld confirmed at Paley Fest.

There's a toxic masculinity episode: Ike Barinholtz couldn't spill much tea about his character in the anthology series, but did reveal during the PaleyFest panel that his episode will deal with the theme of toxic masculinity and was written by Heather Campbell.

There's still time to watch old episodes. The original The Twilight Zone made its television debut on Oct. 2, 1959. Every episode of the original series, which aired on CBS, is available to stream via CBS All Access (sign-up information above).

(TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)