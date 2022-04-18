Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller, Anatomy of a Scandal Ana Cristina Blumenkron

Since the last time we checked on Netflix's Daily Top 10 TV Shows list, a new show has ascended to the No. 1 spot: Anatomy of a Scandal, a British edition of superproducer David E. Kelley's page-turning limited series like Big Little Lies and The Undoing that isn't as good as either of the aforementioned shows. We don't anticipate it being in the top spot for very long. No. 2 is The Ultimatum, the hit reality dating show from the producers of Love Is Blind. No. 3 is Bridgerton, the massively popular romance drama that people love because it's sexy. No. 4 is Married at First Sight, another reality dating show, this time not from the producers of Love Is Blind. Rounding out the top 5 is the Barack Obama-hosted nature documentary series Our Great National Parks. New to the list today is The Fairly OddParents, a 2000s Nickelodeon show that is experiencing a resurgence in popularity because a revival recently premiered on Paramount+.

For fans of: Bad husbands, the British legal system | Is it good?: It has a great cast and will hold your interest

This miniseries follows the media circus that springs up after news of a member of the British Parliament's (Rupert Friend) affair goes public, which leads to the exposure of even darker secrets. The show comes from David E. Kelley, who gave us Big Little Lies and therefore knows his way around stories about people with things to hide. (Yesterday's rank: 2)







For fans of: Partner swapping, schadenfreude, loose rules | Is it good?: It's an addictive mess

Netflix's new plan to finally make some money is to cancel your favorite shows and produce as many cheap reality shows as it can. Proof that the streamer is signing off on any and every dating show is The Ultimatum, which sees couples with one person ready for marriage and the other not swap partners with other couples with the same problem to test run marriage and see if it's for them, or something. The rules break down pretty quickly, and people yell at each other! Then they propose to each other. What is this show? And why can't I stop watching? (Yesterday's rank: 1) [The Best Dating Reality Shows to Watch]







For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. (Yesterday's rank: 3) [Shows Like Bridgerton]







For fans of: Crazy people, weddings | Is it good?: It's actually pretty great

If The Ultimatum isn't insane enough for you, how about Married at First Sight? This reality series throws together two total strangers who agree to get married on the same day they meet for the first time. The show keeps up with them in the aftermath as they actually get to know each other, and after a few weeks, they decide whether or not to stay together. Much like other shows of this nature, it's impossible to look away from once you start watching. (Yesterday's rank: 5)







For fans of: Our great national parks, the voice of Barack Obama, wildlife | Is it good?: Yeah, sure!

Barack Obama executive-produces and narrates this nature docuseries from the makers of Blue Planet II, taking viewers on a tour of national parks all over the world, including in countries with personal significance to him, Indonesia and Kenya. If you've ever wanted to hear a former president talk about sloths, this is for you. (Yesterday's rank: 4)







For fans of: Breaking Bad, lawyers trying their best, Cinnabon | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows on TV

After a long, long wait, Better Call Saul Season 5 has finally hit Netflix ahead of the premiere of its sixth and final season on AMC. The Breaking Bad prequel series gives us the origin story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the early 2000s, when he was still known as Jimmy McGill and was struggling to get his career off the ground. A bunch of familiar faces show up, like Jonathan Banks' Mike and Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, and plenty of new ones that are just as dynamic, as is the way of the BBCU (Breaking Bad cinematic universe). This show rules, plain and simple. (Yesterday's rank: 6)







For fans of: When women break bad, crime | Is it good?: It'll keep you interested

This crime series centers on a woman (Alice Braga) who falls in love with a drug cartel member and is then forced to flee her home in Mexico after he's murdered. In America, she starts her own drug empire and becomes wildly rich, but makes a ton of enemies in the process. (Yesterday's rank: 7)







For fans of: Spanish history, costume dramas, revenge | Is it good?: Sí

This period drama is set in 14th-century Barcelona and follows Hugo Llor (Yon Gonzalez) as he works his way up to become a powerful and influential member of society. It's the sequel to Cathedral of the Sea, which is also available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 10) [Shows Like Inventing Anna]







For fans of: Pretty funny animated Nickelodeon shows | Is it good?: Yeah

This show was one of the most popular Nicktoons of the 2000s and ran for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2017. It's about Timmy Turner, a 10-year-old boy, and his fairy godparents, dimwitted Cosmo and semi-competent Wanda, who try to grant his wishes but just create more problems for him. Kids love the show, and parents find it tolerable. A few old seasons just got added to Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)





