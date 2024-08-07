The Strangers: Chapter 1 Is On Sale for Rent/Purchase on Prime Video

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With an endless array of horror films to choose from, we all have our favorites — and most often than not, they differ. But one thing we can all agree on? When our favorite scary movie gets a sequel, we're absolutely seated. This year, fans of The Strangers were in for a treat with the release of The Strangers: Chapter 1, a third installment of the franchise that dives into another horrific night with a new couple. And now, fans have even more to celebrate: Prime Video is offering the film to rent and purchase at almost 75% off, with rental prices slashed to $5.99 and purchases down to $9.99.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 Amazon

After releasing back in 2008, The Strangers quickly gained a cult following for those bone-chilling doll-like masks and diabolical sense of quiet. Fans were left to wonder, who are these murderers? Why did they choose to do what they did? Are they part of some cult? Most importantly, who the hell is hiding under those masks? It's a movie that was practically begging to become a franchise. In 2018, we got The Strangers: Prey at Night, a film that brought a small family to a secluded mobile home where things turned deadly. It only left fans itching for more.

After more than 15 years from the original and six from the sequel, we finally have a new film that keeps the storyline going. And this one is especially fans who have been yearning for another addition to the franchise.

The film follows a couple whose car breaks down in the middle of the night during their anniversary and they're forced to stay in a nearby cabin overnight. From here, the killers are reintroduced to the audience and arrange a unique, gory night of horror for the couple. It's one fans will have to see to believe.

Will we learn the true identity of the strange killers? Will we finally understand a motive behind why the killings are taking place? Most importantly, will the killings happen again? It's time to find out. Rent the film now on Amazon Prime for just $5.99 or purchase at $9.99 below.

