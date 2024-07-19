How to Watch Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the summer's most talked about films is now available for rent or purchase on Prime Video. We thought that was it, but it has also been announced that the same film is available right now for pre-order on two different Blu-ray formats, set to be released on Sept. 10. If you haven't seen Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1, now's finally your chance.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 Amazon

If you're ready for a wild ride through the American West, you've come to the right place. Horizon: An American Saga transports you back to the Civil War era, complete with tales of ambition, survival, and the relentless pursuit of the American Dream. Directed by Kevin Costner, this fictional adventure spans the years 1861 to 1865, showcasing the hardship and determination of both settlers and Indigenous peoples.

Dive into the world where the Apache tribe fiercely defends their homeland against settlers, and where families, friends, and foes are all intertwined in a struggle to define what it means to be part of a nation at war with itself. With an all-star cast featuring heavyweights like Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Jena Malone, this flick promises to deliver an emotional, action-packed journey you won't forget.

There were originally four chapters of the saga planned, but after a lackluster performance at the box office, Chapter 2, which was set to release on Aug. 16, has been pushed back indefinitely.

As we wait, it's time to grab your popcorn and get ready to be transported to a time of epic battles, heart-wrenching stories, and unforgettable characters. Buy/rent the film on Prime Video below or pre-order one of two Blu-ray hard copies set to release on Sept. 10.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (4K Ultra HD + Digital) [4K UHD]



Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (4K Ultra HD + Digital) [4K UHD] Amazon

$50

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (Blu-ray + Digital)



Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (Blu-ray + Digital) Amazon

$28

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.