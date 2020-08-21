Netflix has canceled The Society, which was originally supposed to return for a Season 2 later this year. The decision to cancel The Society, along with another acclaimed YA series, I Am Not Okay With This, comes as a shock, particularly given that The Society was renewed for a second season last summer. But according to sources, uncertainty around production dates and balancing the availabilities of a large ensemble cast like The Society, in addition to budget increases due to COVID-19, led to the cancellation decisions by Netflix, despite the streamer's satisfaction with both shows.

"We've made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This," Netflix said in a statement. "We're disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world."

The Society – which was about a group of teens who are transported to a replica of their world, New Ham, without their parents or any of their other loved ones — was a surprise hit when it premiered last spring. The existential mystery series starred Kathryn Newton (Allie), Jacques Colimon (Will), Toby Wallace (Campbell), Gideon Adlon (Becca), Sean Berdy (Sam), Jack Mulhern (Grizz), Alex Fitzalan (Harry), Kristine Froseth (Kelly), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Helena), Olivia DeJonge (Elle), José Julián (Gordie), Salena Qureshi (Bean), Alex MacNicoll (Luke), Spencer House (Clark), Emilio Garcia-Sanchez (Jason), Olivia Nikkanen (Gwen), and Grace Victoria Cox (Lexie).

The first season left quite a few mysteries up in the air, including how and why the teens were taken to New Ham, why there was that terrible smell, and what the deal was with that dog. But it looks like we'll just have to continue puzzling out these questions among ourselves.

The Society Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.