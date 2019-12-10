USA's The Purge is returning to where it all began! USA Network announced on Tuesday that Ethan Hawke will reprise his role from the first The Purge movie in the Season 2 finale of the TV series.

Hawke starred as James Sandin in the 2013 film that launched the Purge franchise. James and his family enjoyed a quiet, affluent life thanks to his job selling security systems to the wealthy, which kept them and their homes safe during the annual Purge. However, things took a turn for the worse when on Purge night, James' son let a stranger into the house to save him from a roving gang of Purgers.

James was killed by the gang over the course of the first film, which might have you wondering how exactly he's meant to appear in the series. According to USA's announcement, Hawke will reprise his role in the Season 2 finale's cold open, which flashes back to one week before the first national purge and the first time his high-tech security system is tested.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

Don't miss this little blast from the past!

The Purge's Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 9/8c on USA.

Ethan Hawke, The Purge



(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)