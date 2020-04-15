This morning we woke up feeling kind of blah, but thanks Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill), it's officially the best day of 2020! It's here, Psychos — the first trailer for the Psych: The Movie sequel, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home has arrived!

Though the teaser trailer Peacock released on Twitter is full of hilarious Psych classics like Shawn introducing Gus as his partner, Leggo My Eggo, as well as our first look at Lassie, himself, Timothy Omundson. There's even a quick cameo tease from Kurt Fuller as Woody!

The trailer is pretty thin on plot details, but we do know the sequel will find Lassiter in a recovery clinic after surviving an ambush while on the job. Said recovery clinic seems to have a bit of a ghost problem, so naturally, a psychic is needed. Who else is not at all surprised to hear Gus is one hundred percent convinced that ghosts are real and stirring up trouble?

Psych: The Movie 2 will debut on NBC's streaming service, Peacock, in 2020.