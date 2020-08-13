Power Book II: Ghost is arriving in just a few weeks — it debuts Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9/8c before moving to its regular 8/7c time slot beginning Sept. 13 — and the first of Power's several planned spin-offs will answer many questions fans have had since Power wrapped in February.

How will Tasha (Naturi Naughton) fare in jail? How will Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey) get her out? Will little Yaz (Amaya Carr) finally step out of the shadows and be a fully integrated member of the St. Patrick family? Important questions, all.

Another big question on the mind of Power Book II: Ghost fans, however, is surely, Will that new theme song be another epic bop? Given that Power's original theme song is still a mini-masterpiece, and that the spin-off stars Mary J. Blige and Method Man -- two wildly adored musical artists who are of course partners in one of the greatest duets of all time -- it's only reasonable to assume that the Power Book II: Ghost theme song is going to be another banger, possibly with Blige and Method Man on it.

So what's it going to sound like? Sorry to break it to you, but you've already heard it.

In a talk with TV Guide during the press junket for Power Book II: Ghost, 50 Cent revealed that the new theme song is...the old one. Yup, you read that right. While Power Book II: Ghost will introduce a whole new set of characters and push Tariq into new directions that will likely make fans overcome their loathing of him, the track that'll welcome us back into the newly expanded Power-verse will be good old "Big Rich Town," by 50 Cent and Joe. (With some minor variations, including the imagery in the opening montage.) It makes sense; considering how beloved that track is (and how fans revolted when it was messed with in Season 6), this probably isn't the worst idea.

"I didn't wanna lose the audience," 50 Cent told TV Guide. "We did explore Mary," he added but, in the end, if it ain't broke won out. Those hoping for a new Power-themed track shouldn't fret though: 50 said he has completed the theme song for one of the other Power spin-offs, Raising Kanan, and we can expect to hear him on it. "It's a throwback — that vibe that takes you back to Jamaica, Queens at that time."

Power Book II: Ghost debuts Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9/8c on Starz.