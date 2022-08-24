Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The big question: Will the dogs be back?
We've had our eyes on The Old Man ever since it was announced back in 2019, and the wait was worth it. You had your eyes on it too; it was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, and was FX's most-streamed show on Hulu in its online debut. It's easily one of the best new shows of the year, and a great new addition to FX's growing list of excellent dramas, so it's no surprise that FX quickly renewed the series for a second season.
The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative forced out of hiding when an old adversary comes looking for him for revenge. John Lithgow stars as FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper, an old friend of Dan's who leads the efforts to capture him. With plenty of action and twists, The Old Man is an old-fashioned thriller that has us eager for Season 2.
But what will The Old Man Season 2 be about? Who is returning? Will the dogs be back? Here's everything we know about The Old Man Season 2.
FX ordered a second season of The Old Man on June 27, 2022, shortly after its third episode aired. There's no timetable for a second season, but we're hoping for the series to stay on a yearly track, which would put Season 2's release sometime in the summer of 2023.
It's almost a certainty that Season 2 will pick up right after the Season 1 finale, when Dan Chase and Harold Harper set out to rescue Angela/Emily (Alia Shawkat) after she was kidnapped by Faraz Hamzad. How can it not? But digging deeper, now that Dan and Harold are finally together, creators Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg told Deadline that they are eager to explore more of what happened with Dan and Harold in Afghanistan — could that story be the flashback thread in Season 2? — by seeing the past through their eyes.
You can also bet that Angela/Emily will learn who her real father is quickly. "As a general rule, we never want a character to be too far behind the audience. So that's coming pretty quickly for her," Steinberg told Deadline.
Obviously Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow will be back, and given the way The Old Man Season 1 ended — many stories are still ongoing — most of the main cast will return. However, those who didn't escape the finale live — bye bye, Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla) — almost certainly won't return for Season 2.
Those wondering about Zoe's presence in Season 2 need not fret. Though Dan left her to go after his daughter, Shotz says Zoe and actress Amy Brenneman will "definitely be back," and she has a very exciting story in Season 2. And the big question everyone is asking: Will Dan's Rottweiler dogs return in The Old Man Season 2? Absolutely, Shotz assures us. "I don't know if The Old Man is a show without the dogs," he says. He gets it.
After finishing the exhilarating Season 1 finale, you're probably all, "Hey, I want to watch more shows like The Old Man." Ditto. We put together a list of shows featuring ass-kickers, spies, and old men. Here are more shows like The Old Man.
Like you, we were impressed by the first season of The Old Man, especially its throwback feel to the paranoid action thrillers of the 1970s and the lead performances from Bridges and Lithgow. Here's our review.
The Old Man is an FX series, so it aired on FX and made its streaming debut on Hulu the next day. Now that Season 1 is over, you can watch the series on Hulu.