The Most Anticipated Book-to-TV Adaptations Coming in 2023

The new year always comes with reading resolutions. If you're someone who spends most of your free time watching TV instead of reading, but wants to read more (we can relate!), a good place to start is the books that are being adapted for the small screen. Our most anticipated book-to-TV adaptations of 2023 come from fiction, nonfiction, graphic novels, and even a Pulitzer Prize winner. We don't have the premiere dates for all of these titles, but are hopeful for them to premiere in 2023 given what we've heard of their production schedules.

Another thing: these are all new TV series based on books. Of course, there are more seasons of Bridgerton, Outlander, and Shadow and Bone coming in 2023. But the novels they're based on are likely on your to-read lists already, and we're going to highlight the shows you may not have known were coming and the books you may not have known were getting adapted.

Mayfair Witches (AMC)

Book: Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice

Premiere Date: Jan. 8



Following the delicious success of Interview with the Vampire — based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name — AMC is back with an adaptation of another book by the gothic author. Mayfair Witches adapts the trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches, which were published between 1990 and 1994. Alexandra Daddario stars as Rowan, a neurosurgeon whose life is turned upside down when she finds out that she's connected to a family of powerful witches. As Rowan starts to grapple with her own supernatural abilities, she begins to learn about a dark spirit that is haunting the Mayfairs.

Wolf Pack (Paramount+)

Book: Wolf Pack by Edo Van Belkom

Premiere Date: Jan. 24



The beloved television series Teen Wolf may have ended, but show creator Jeff Davis is returning with a new supernatural drama that's all about werewolves. Wolf Pack, based on Edo Van Belkom's book of the same name from 2004, is about two teens who become connected after a California wildfire. They are both bitten by a werewolf, and as they figure out the mystery behind the bites they meet two others who were adopted by a park ranger after a previous wildfire had ravaged the land. Wolf Pack's teaser trailer premiered at New York Comic Con 2022 and included plenty of snarls, growls, and blood.

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Book: Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Premiere Date: March 3, 2023



If you love sex, drugs, and rock and roll, then you should add Daisy Jones & The Six to your Kindle or Libby account before the highly anticipated series hits Prime Video in March. Riley Keogh plays the titular Daisy Jones in the adaptation, the front woman of a rock band poised to take over the world but ends up disbanding after a legendary show at Chicago's Soldier Field. Reid, who has developed a rabid following with her fellow bestsellers The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Malibu Rising (both of which are being adapted elsewhere), wrote the book like a Behind the Music episode with everyone involved in the band's highly successful first tour weighing in via interviews decades later. The Fault in Our Stars writers Michael H. Weber and Scott Neustadter are behind the Prime Video take, in association with Hello Sunshine productions. Keogh is joined by Sam Caflin as Billy Dunne, the band's frontman before Daisy was recruited, Suki Waterhouse as keyboardist Karen Sirko, and Camilla Morrone as Billy's wife, Camilla.

White House Plumbers (HBO)

Book: Integrity by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh

Premiere Date: March 2023



The premise of White House Plumbers is interesting enough. Based on Egil Krogh and his son Matthew Krogh's 2007 book Integrity as well as on public records, the series is about how E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy — the masterminds behind Watergate and Nixon's political operatives — "accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect," according to HBO. But White House Plumbers is even more enticing because of its stacked cast featuring Woody Harrelson as Hunt, Justin Theroux as Liddy, Domnhall Gleeson as Nixon's White House Counsel John Dean and Lena Headey as Hunt's wife Dorothy. Not to mention the show is helmed by David Mandel, the showrunner of Veep.

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

Book: American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang

Premiere date: TBD



Jin Wang (Ben Wang) just wants to live as a normal high schooler, but that hope all but vanishes when he crosses paths with a foreign exchange student and begins to encounter Chinese mythological gods. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the series is based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel of the same name that tackles subjects like race and identity. Fans of Everything Everywhere All At Once can look forward to the series since it stars Michelle Yeoh (as Guanyin), Ke Huy Quan (as Freddy Wong), and Stephanie Hsu (as Shiji Niangniang).

Three Women (Showtime)

Book: Three Women by Lisa Taddeo

Premiere date: TBD



Lisa Taddeo's 2019 non-fiction bestseller Three Women tells the story of three women from across the U.S. Taddeo spent eight years working on the book, and now the emotional journeys of Lina, Sloane, and Maggie will be shown on screen. Shailene Woodley plays Gia, a grieving writer who asks the three women to share their stories with her. Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, and Gabrielle Creevy star as Lina, Sloane, and Maggie respectively in what Showtime describes as an "intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire."

Solo Leveling (Crunchyroll)



Book: Solo Leveling by Chugong

Premiere date: TBD



Solo Leveling was originally published as a web novel by Chugong in 2016, before a comic adaptation was serialized starting from 2018. Now, the story is heading to animated form. Earlier this year, Crunchyroll announced that A-1 Pictures — the studio behind Sword Art Online — will be producing the series with Shunsuke Nakashige directing. Solo Leveling follows Jinwoo, a weak hunter who is chosen by an enigmatic "System" to receive great powers. The trailer for the anime series has already garnered 4.3 million views since July 2022.

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+)



Book: The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

Premiere date: TBD



Laura Dave's The Last Thing He Told Me spent 48 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list in 2021, and the story about a woman searching for her missing husband, and forming a special bond with her stepdaughter in the process, is coming to Apple TV+. Produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, The Last Thing He Told Me features Jennifer Garner in the lead role of Hannah. Garner replaced Julia Roberts, who Variety said exited the project due to a scheduling issue. Angourie Rice plays the stepdaughter Bailey, and Nicolaj Coster-Waldeu plays the missing husband Owen.

The Power (Amazon Prime Video)

Book: The Power by Naomi Alderman

Premiere date: TBD



Naomi Alderman's adaptation of her 2016 sci-fi bestseller The Power has seen a number of changes. Leslie Mann, who was cast to play the lead Margot Cleary-Lopez, and Tim Robbins, cast to play Daniel Dandon, dropped out of the project in 2022 and were replaced by Toni Collette and Josh Charles, respectively. And while the show originally considered Georgia as a filming location, it pulled out in 2019 after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the "heartbeat" bill, according to TIME. The wait has only built up anticipation for the Amazon Prime Video series, which is about a world where young girls have the ability to release electrical jolts from their fingers.

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Book: All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

Premiere date: TBD



Netflix's adaptation of Anthony Dooer's All the Light We Cannot See — which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2015 — has been in the works since 2019. Shawn Levy is directing the four-part limited series with Steven Knight as the writer, and Grammy-winning composer James Newton Howard is writing the musical score. The show will star Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French teenage girl, and Louis Hofmann as Werner Pfennig, a German soldier fighting in World War II who Marie-Laure crosses paths with.