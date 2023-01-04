The Menu Is Now Available To Stream at Home — Thanks To Amazon Prime Video & HBO Max

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Want to watch something new and original? One of the most entertaining ensemble movies can be streamed at home via Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Released in late Nov. 2022, The Menu was a modest hit with film critics -- thanks to a 71 Metascore on Metacritic. General audiences also were also receptive to the stylish horror satire with a "B" Cinemascore and a $73.5 million worldwide box office. And now that the movie is available to stream, it's likely The Menu will find a new audience at home.

The Menu is available to watch in 4K Ultra HD at home for $15 at Prime Video.

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu Searchlight Pictures

The Menu can be streamed on HBO Max.

There's no telling how long the movie will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Directed by Mark Mylod (Succession, Shameless), The Menu follows a young and seemingly affluent couple (Nicholas Hoult and Ana-Taylor Joy) who go to a remote island to dine at an exclusive restaurant, where the head chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish meal with a few hidden twists.

The movie also stars Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.

Meanwhile, The Menu is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $15 on Apple TV, Vudu, and Google Play Movies & TV.

