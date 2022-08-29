Join or Sign In
The new promo promises "more surprises than ever before"
The glitz and glamour of one of the most elaborate shows on TV is about to return. Fox's The Masked Singer is coming back for an eighth season this fall with a brand new lineup of secret celebrity contestants. Last Spring, Teyana Taylor as the Firefly was crowned the winner for Season 7, which was full of surprises. Last season omitted wild card contestants, and introduced teams to the competition. We can't wait to see what twist and turns lie in store for Season 8.
Here's everything to know about The Masked Singer Season 8.
The Masked Singer will return to its regular time slot this fall. Season 8 will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Here's Fox's full fall 2022 primetime schedule.
Of course, we don't know who will be behind the masks for Season 8, that would defeat the purpose! But rumors have been swirling about Tom Brady participating as a masked singer since he missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp. However, he has since denied his involvement (which is exactly what someone who was a secret contestant would say). Let the speculations grow.
Leslie Jordan and Joel McHale have both been confirmed as celebrity guest stars again this season.
Meanwhile, Nick Cannon is taking a break from having babies just long enough return as host, and the regular panelists will be back as well.
Returning cast:
FOX has dropped the first promo video for the new season, and in it we see sneak peeks of some of the costumes that will be hitting the stage. The preview promises fans "More stars, more costumes, more surprises than ever before," and Ken Jeong gushes, "This is what TV is all about."
The Masked Singer airs on Fox, with episodes streaming next-day on Hulu.