The Masked Singer loves the element of surprise, and as if it wasn't enough for The Masked Singer to be one of the first shows to promise a return amid the pandemic, they're already hitting us with another doozy: the first teaser for Season 4.

Dropping Wednesday during Ultimate Tag, the first peek at what's to come in Season 4 doesn't reveal any costumes, but did include the instructions to "break out the magnifying glass," which can only mean there are some hints as to what costumes might be featured or what celebrities might be hollerin' for that Golden Mask. So what clues about Season 4 can we gather by over-analyzing this 47-second assemblage of images? Hmm, let's see.

The first five seconds reveal one of those murder map things, with a neon triangle connecting the Thalia + Melpomene masks, a book, and what looks like Chinese firecrackers. Could this mean we're gonna see an actor of Chinese descent that's also an author? Lucy Liu fits those criteria! There's also a bee at the bottom of the frame but, we've already seen a bee costume. Please of please let this mean Lil' Kim is coming on!

Seventeen seconds into the video, judge Nicole Scherzinger is smack dab between a yin-yang symbol and set of keys, one embossed with the number 34. Given the show's love of athletes, it might not be off to assume that's somebody's jersey number. Tons of athletes from various sports have rocked that number but a shortlist includes Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaq, and Bo Jackson. At the 0:23 mark, Ken Jeong sits next to the number 11, a purple bow tie, and a maple leaf — the unmistakable symbol for Canada, which can only mean we'll see Drake in Season 4, because he is the only famous person from Canada alive right now. Just kidding, but, did you pick up on any clues from this teaser?

The Masked Singer Season 4 is expected to return to Fox in the fall.

