A television adaptation of Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic action game, The Last of Us, is now in the works at HBO. The adaptation, which is intended to be a series, will be led by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, with game director Neil Druckmann helping to pen the script and executive-produce the series.

Alongside Druckmann, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also serve as executive producer. The HBO TV series will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions also attached. Sony already has an Uncharted film adaptation in the works, but The Last of Us will be PlayStation Productions' first TV series.

We're so psyched to be teaming up with @HBO to create a new The Last of Us series with @Neil_Druckmann and @clmazin at the helm: https://t.co/AzjxMdjTbQ pic.twitter.com/6gFjdXtiMw — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 5, 2020

Not much is known about HBO's The Last of Us yet, but The Hollywood Reporter states that the TV series will follow the events of the first game. THR also notes that, with The Last of Us Part II coming to PlayStation 4 on May 29, there's a "possibility of additional content based on the forthcoming game sequel."

Mazin spoke highly of both Druckmann and The Last of Us, saying, "Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

Druckmann shared a similar sentiment about Mazin and Chernobyl: "From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television series."

The Last of Us Photo: Naughty Dog Games

According to Sony Pictures Television co-president Chris Parnell, The Last of Us TV series won't be its last video game adaptation. "This is the first of many shows we intend to develop with our friends at PlayStation Productions," Parnell said.

There was, at a time, a Last of Us film in development. But Druckmann said in April 2016 that the project entered "development hell." In June of the same year, Druckmann said the project hadn't made any progress in years. He then noted in February 2018 that he didn't "want that movie to be made."

This article originally appeared on our sister site GameSpot.com.