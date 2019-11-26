Welcome to Episode 9 of TV Guide's holiday-movie-celebrating podcast, All I Want for Christmas Is This Podcast. Every Tuesday and Thursday, we break down the most highly anticipated holiday movies of the year.

In our latest episode, TV Guide contributor Lily Rose joins host Julia Lechner to discuss the new Netflix holiday movie The Knight Before Christmas, starring Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse.

In the film, a medieval English knight (played by Whitehouse) is transported by an old crone to present-day Ohio where he falls for a down-on-love high school science teacher (played by Hudgens).

On the podcast, Rose and Lechner discuss time-travel theory, whether it's actually OK to call someone an "old crone," and — be warned, Ghost pottery wheel — whether Knight Before Christmas' bread-kneading scene is the most romantic scene in the history of cinema. Oh, and one more thing: Does this movie, along with The Princess Switch, make Hudgens the new queen of Christmas? Listen to find out.

Photo: Brooke Palmer/Netflix

