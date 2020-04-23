Can anything bring pure joy into our lives like a good boy band? Definitely not if that boy band is the Jonas Brothers! Amazon and the Jonas Brothers have paired up to for Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film, a documentary behind the scenes of their Happiness Begins tour, which ran from August 2019 to February 2020.

The Jonas Brothers dropped the trailer for the concert documentary, and it looks like the perfect cure for the disappointment we're still dealing with over so many concerts and tours being canceled due to COVID-19. Now you can bring this insane concert to your living room!

The trailer is packed full of concert footage, and there are plenty of Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra sightings to be found, too! Add that to some touching words from the brothers about their fans how "we're their boys," and this film is definitely going to reignite our Jo Bro fever!

The Jonas Brothers previously worked with Amazon on their 2019 documentary Chasing Happiness.

Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film premieres Friday, April 24 on Amazon Prime Video.