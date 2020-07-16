Though the hit NBC comedy The Golden Girls was set in Miami, Florida, the iconic home used for the sitcom is located in Los Angeles. According to The Wall Street Journal, the home is officially on the market for the first time ever with an asking price of just under $3 million, which is a lot of money for a less than 3,000 sq. ft. structure.

On the show, the home was owned by Blanche (Rue McClanahan), who invited her friends to come live with her and keep her company after her husband passed away. Interior scenes where the women congregated around a kitchen table to gossip and snack on cheesecake, were shot on a set, but exterior shots of the home that have become synonymous with the hit series were of the L.A. private residence. Golden Girls location scouts were initially drawn to the home's gorgeous floral accents since it gave off more of a Miami vibe than most L.A.-area properties. The property's grounds contain unusual species of palm trees, tropical landscaping and a wraparound porch that connects to the home's veranda in the back.

Fans will need to head to west L.A.'s upscale neighborhood of Brentwood to see the four bedroom structure. The unique architecture is described as a blend of Japanese and Hawaiian plantation styles. It was constructed in 1955 by attorney David Noble Barry III and his wife Margaret Carr Barry, after they were inspired by the midcentury modern home that David's father owned in Hawaii. The couple lived in the home for over 60 years, until their respective deaths in 2017 and 2019; the property is now being sold through a trust. They reportedly didn't watch the show so they didn't see their house on TV.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The show's viewers were never shown this home's interiors, which you can check out on Yahoo! They are nothing like the wicker-filled, pink-hued color scheme featured on the series. Inside the Brentwood home, there are midcentury-style walls of glass, generously large clerestory windows and high-beamed ceilings, which all contribute to the home's quintessentially southern California indoor/outdoor living atmosphere.

So if you have a $3 million to spend, check out this TV gem, but be sure to save a few bucks for cheesecake.

Golden Girls is now streaming on Hulu.