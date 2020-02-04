If you suffered a mini-heart attack after watching this week's episode of The Flash, you're not alone! Cisco's (Carlos Valdes) sudden decision to leave Central City to explore the new Earth-Prime and its mysteries seemed to be spelling out a devastating departure, but it's not as bad as you may think.

The Flash's midseason premiere did a decent job of setting up "graphic novel number two" as showrunner Eric Wallace calls the second half of this bisected season, and Cisco will still play a big part in that graphic novel. TV Guide spoke to Wallace about that sudden departure and he confirmed that while Cisco has taken off for parts unknown, he won't be gone too long.

"This is just for a few episodes, just a temporary thing," Wallace told TV Guide. "All the fans, rest assured if you love Cisco, no worries. Cisco is an integral part of graphic novel number two. We need his help to defeat the bad people, to bring down all the villains and Black Hole and all that good stuff. Cisco is not going anywhere, he's just taking a little sabbatical."

Phew! For a minute there, we thought this was going to be a Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) situation and we'd have to wait years to see him again. While we wait for Cisco's epic return — and for a resolution to Iris' (Candice Patton) increasingly dangerous hunt for Black Hole, things will be heating up for another member of Team Flash.

Ever since we got that hint in the Season 6 finale that Sue Dearbon (a.k.a Sue Dibny in the comics) would someday make an appearance, we've been waiting with bated breath for Ralph's (Hartley Sawyer) true love to appear. Now, we'll finally get some resolution on that dangling plot line.

"As was previously announced already, we cast Sue Dearbon who will eventually, obviously, become Sue Dibny — we all know this, that's way in the future if it were to happen," Wallace said. "The actress, Natalie Dreyfuss, had this immediate chemistry in the auditions with Hartley that just blew us all away. I literally said to myself, 'That person is Sue Dearbon. Oh my goodness.' I think we just stumbled over a gold mine and it's terrific. We're going to see that investigation heat up almost immediately in the front part of graphic novel number two in the first half of those episodes. Fans will not have to wait until the very end of the season to meet Sue and to see what Ralph's investigation really uncovers. It's some really interesting stuff."

We'd love to believe Ralph will track down Sue in a way that ends with a nice meet-cute followed by an adorably awkward relationship, but something tells us the mysterious circumstances surrounding her case will make their courtship anything but normal.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Additional reporting by Keisha Hatchett.