The Expanse Season 5 trailer is here, and it was more than worth the wait. And fortunately, the Screaming Firehawks won't have to wait too much longer to see even more of the sci-fi epic. During Thursday's virtual New York Comic Con panel, it was also revealed that The Expanse Season 5 will debut on Wednesday, Dec. 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

When The Expanse returns, Earth, Mars, and the Belt will all be dealing with the fallout of Marco's (Keon Alexander) attack on Earth in the Season 4 finale. As the Season 5 trailer shows, Marco and his Free Navy are launching a massive war to not only gain Belter sovereignty but power over the inners. And when Fred Johnson (Chad L. Coleman) tells Naomi (Dominique Tipper) that her son Filip (Jasai Chase Owens) is with Marcos, Naomi sets off on a quest to free Filip from his father's destructive influence.

Naomi isn't the only one going on a harrowing personal journey this season either. Amos (Wes Chatham) will return to Baltimore in a storyline that promises to reveal much we didn't know about this beloved character and the people that populated his past.

Check out the full logline for The Expanse Season 5 below;

Season 5 of the series picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand. For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System. Amos (Wes Chatham) returns to Earth to confront his past and the legacy of the life he fought to leave behind. Naomi (Dominique Tipper) reaches out to her estranged son in a desperate bid to save him from his father's toxic influence. Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Alex (Cas Anvar) confront the collapse of Mars as they chase a shadowy cabal with ties to terrorists and criminals. Holden (Steven Strait) wrestles with the consequences of his own past with the Protomolecule, the aliens who built it, and the mystery of what killed them. Drummer (Cara Gee), with a new crew, fights to escape who and what she used to be. And Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), refusing to be relegated to the sidelines, fights to prevent a terrorist attack unrivaled in history.

This year, Amazon is not making all episodes of The Expanse available at once. Instead, the streaming service will release the first three episodes on the premiere date, Dec. 16, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Wednesdays until the Season 5 finale on Feb. 3, 2021.

The Expanse Season 5 premieres Wednesday, Dec. 16 on Amazon.