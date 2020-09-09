Like SDCC before it, New York Comic-Con has been forced to change up their usual event this year due to concerns about spreading COVID-19. The entire four-day 2020 New York Comic-Con event is going virtual, with all panels being streamed on YouTube instead of being held in person, and from Thursday, Oct. 8 to Sunday, Oct. 11, you'll be able to check out a host of talks from your favorite casts and creators.

If you're sad to be missing the live New York Comic-Con experience, there's one bit of good news — all the panels will be free to watch, much in the way that SDCC did things! No need to spend money on badges and travel, but it would be a good idea to get familiar with the panel schedule so you can tune in as soon as they go live.

The panels will be streamed on the NYCC YouTube channel, and the convention has already announced the first wave of the exciting lineup. We've put together the major movie and TV panels included in the virtual convention below, and while dates and times have yet to be announced, this should give you a good idea of what to expect.

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead will present a panel spotlighting the Season 10 episode "A Certain Doom," which will air as a standalone episode.

Fear The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead will present a panel for the series' sixth season.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will host a panel ahead of its premiere.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who cast members Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill will be joined by moderator Melanie McFarland for a look back at their last two seasons as the Doctor and companion.

DC's Stargirl

Cast members Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, and Meg DeLacy, as well as creator and executive producer Geoff Johns will relive the first season's most epic moments and preview Season 2.

Nancy Drew

Stars Kennedy McMann, Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Riley Smith will be joined by creator/executive producer Noga Landau and showrunner/executive producer Melinda Hsu Taylor to discuss The CW drama.

American Gods

Soon to be announced cast members will preview Season 3 of the Starz series.

What We Do in the Shadows

Cast members Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, and the creative team will have a discussion about the comedy and answer fan questions.

Get Heated with the Cast & Creator of Hulu's Helstrom

Creator Paul Zbyszewski will be joined by soon to be announced cast members for a conversation about the upcoming Marvel Hulu series.

Conversation and Behind-The-Scenes Look at Hulu's New Horror Series Monsterland

Soon-to-be-announced cast members and creator/showrunner Mary Laws will have a conversation about the upcoming Hulu horror series.

Cast of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Reveals First Look At Hulu's New Animated Series

Cast members Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, and Melissa Fumero will be joined by creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum for a panel previewing the upcoming Marvel Hulu animated series.

Archer Cast Trivia Showdown

Cast members H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates will test their knowledge on the FX series, hosted by executive producer Casey Willis.

From the Nightmares of Clive Barker | A Conversation with the Cast of Hulu's Books of Blood

Soon to be announced cast members will present a panel about Hulu's upcoming film Books of Blood.

It's Time for AN-I-MAN-IACS! Voice Cast & Producer Panel

Cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, and Maurice LaMarche will be joined by executive producer Wellesley Wild and co-executive producer Gabe Swarr for a discussion about Hulu's upcoming reboot of the classic cartoon.

Metaverse Presents: Lost Anniversary Fan Q&A With Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse

Lost showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse will answer fan questions on this panel, moderated by Josh Horowitz.

The Sound of "The Sandman" with Neil Gaiman and Friends

Neil Gaiman, Dirk Maggs, and other special guests will talk about the creative process behind turning The Sandman, the DC graphic novel series, into an all-audio adaptation.

Exclusive Interviews with the Creators of Steven Universe - The End of an Era

Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar, author Chris McDonnell, Kat Morris, and Alonso Ramirez Ramos, the panel will explore the show's legacy and talk about the upcoming book, Steven Universe: End of an Era.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. | Seven Seasons of Amazing Gear & Gadgets with Prop Master, Scott Bauer and Live Auction Preview

Series prop master Scott Bauer talks about his experiences working on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and tells the stories behind some of his favorite pieces in the auction.

The Watch: A First Look At BBC AMERICA's Newest Series

Cast members Richard Dormer, Lara Rossi, Adam Hugill, Jo Eaton-Kent, and Marama Corlett, along with executive producers Simon Allen and Richard Stokes preview a first look at the upcoming BBC America series on this panel, moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown.