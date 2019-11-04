All things being equal, this sounds like a pretty good idea. CBS has committed to a pilot of a series reboot of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah, Variety first reported and TV Guide can confirm. Should it be picked up to series, it will be the third installment in the franchise, after the original 1985-89 CBS series with Edward Woodward and the Denzel Washington-led film series.

The potential Equalizer reboot is a reimagining of the classic vigilante/private investigator series, in which Queen Latifah will play an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. The husband-and-wife team of Castle's Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller will write and executive-produce. Queen Latifah, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, original series creator Richard Lindheim, and Shakim Compere will also executive-produce. It will be a collaboration between Universal Television and CBS Television Studios.

Queen Latifah will next be seen as Ursula the Sea Witch in The Little Mermaid Live, which airs Tuesday on ABC.

