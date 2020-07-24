Get ready to head back to Xadia! The Dragon Prince has officially been renewed through Season 7. The Dragon Prince creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond surprised the cast with the renewal news during the show's Comic-Con@Home, "Zoom Into Xadia", on Friday. TV Guide has learned that Seasons 4 through 7 will each consist of nine episodes, meaning there's a whole lot more story to tell!

"We feel, obviously, amazingly grateful, incredibly grateful to the fans and the community who have been so passionate," Ehasz said. "And honestly, after Season 3, the swell of passion and love around the show, the amount of art and talk online and people, by the way, really politely telling Netflix how badly they wanted this story to continue was so inspiring, and it worked!"

Fans will be delighted to hear this good news, considering they've been waiting for news about the fate of this show since Season 3 dropped in November of 2019. When we left off, Callum (Jack De Sena), Rayla (Paula Burrows), and Ezrin (Sasha Rojen) had finally accomplished their mission to return Zym to his mother in Xadia. Not only that, they fought off Viren's (Jason Simpson) attack with the help of humans and elves fighting together. It would have been the perfect happy ending if the final moments of the season finale hadn't revealed that Claudia (Racquel Belmonte) used dark magic to bring her father back to life and the evil Aaravos (Erik Dellums) was clearly plotting an escape from his magical prison.

Right now, it's hard to say when Season 4 will be headed our way. The cast obviously hasn't recorded anything from the new season since they've only just found out the series was renewed, and COVID-19 is still slowing down production on many TV projects, including animated ones. So long as we know the story will continue though, we're happy to wait for the next installment!

The first three seasons of The Dragon Prince are currently streaming on Netflix.